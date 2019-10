Cy Shope, Sr., RB, Pottsboro

Shope helped Pottsboro stay undefeated in a 5-3A (I) showdown against defending district champion Van Alstyne with a 48-27 victory. Shope ran 23 times for 157 yards and five touchdowns and also caught three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown as Pottsboro improved to 6-0 on the season.

Week 1 — Zaelin Wimbish, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 2 — Braden Plyler, Jr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 3 — Benji Omayebu, Jr., DB, Sherman

Week 4 — Cade Acker, Sr., QB, Whitesboro

Week 5 — Jalen Thornton, Jr., RB, Howe