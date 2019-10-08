PILOT POINT — Beth Gilbreath put down 10 kills as second-place Gunter defeated third-place Pilot Point, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17, in District 9-3A action.

Shae Pruiett added nine kills and five digs while Jacee Childers handed out 40 assists to go with seven digs for Gunter (26-11, 6-1), which travels to Pottsboro on Friday.

District 10-5A

Sherman 3, McKinney North 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats lost against district co-leader McKinney North, 25-11, 25-8, 25-11, in 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Sherman (5-30, 0-4) will close out the first half of district play at rival Denison at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Wylie East 3, Denison 0

In Wylie, the Lady Yellow Jackets lost against fourth-place Wylie East, 25-10, 25-11, 25-22, in district action.

Denison (13-22, 0-4) closes out the first half of district play by hosting rival Sherman at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

District 10-3A

Van Alstyne 3, Blue Ridge 0

In Van Alstyne, Samantha Moore and Janessa Crawford each put down nine kills as first-place Van Alstyne defeated fourth-place Blue Ridge, 25-14, 25-8, 25-23, in district action.

Valerie Young totaled seven kills, 12 assists and seven digs, Sydney Ingram added five kills, Micah Welch handed out 23 assists to go with 13 digs and four kills and Lindi Boling collected 28 digs for Van Alstyne (26-4, 7-0), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home over Leonard on Friday.

Bells 3, Howe 2

In Howe, Gabby Smith had 24 kills and 10 digs as third-place Bells outlasted Howe, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 15-7, in district action.

Bella Smith added 17 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks, Jaiden Tocquigny chipped in 13 kills and three blocks, Kayton Arnold totaled five kills and four digs, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 43 assists and Mia Moore collected 19 digs for Bells (21-13, 5-2), which has the district bye on Friday before hosting first-place Van Alstyne on Tuesday.

Ally Harvey had 14 kills and eight blocks, Sierra Copeland added nine kills and four blocks, Jenna Honore chipped in nine assists and seven digs, Holly Cavender collected eight digs and Cassidy Anderson handed out 15 assists to go with four kills for Howe (13-17, 1-6), which plays at Whitewright on Friday.

District 11-2A

Tioga 3, Saint Jo 0

In Tioga, Nicole Hill had 13 kills and four aces as third-place Tioga defeated Saint Jo, 25-8, 25-10, 25-13, in district action.

Carly Hough added 10 kills and two blocks, Kassady Vandagriff chipped in seven kills and six blocks and Bekah Wineberg handed out 22 assists for Tioga, which plays at first-place Lindsay on Friday.

District 12-2A

Tom Bean 3, Savoy 0

In Tom Bean, Kaitlyn Lind and Laramie Worley each put down six kills as co-leader Tom Bean defeated Savoy, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14, in district action.

Chloe Farrer added five kills and seven digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 19 assists to go with 14 digs and three kills, Taylor Whitehurst finished with 17 digs, five aces and three kills and Lauren Getts contributed three kills for Tom Bean (11-16, 3-0), which has the district bye Friday before playing at Wolfe City on Tuesday.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Dallas Lakehill 3, Texoma Christian 0

In Dallas, T’a nne Boyd had six kills and three blocks for Texoma Christian but Dallas Lakehill defeated the Lady Eagles, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15, in district action.

Cana Miller added five kills and three aces,

Jennifer Cogswell collected five digs and Jennifer Graves and Claire Tarpley each chipped in four digs for Texoma Christian (8-8, 4-5), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at home against Dallas Yavneh on Thursday.