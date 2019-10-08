For the second time this season, Austin College football player Keegan Nichols has been named to the D3Football.com National Team of the Week after his outstanding performance at Trinity.

Nichols, a sophomore linebacker from Cedar Park, made 15 tackles to lead Austin College. Of those 15 tackles, 11 were solo stops. Nichols also had four tackles for loss, two sacks and rounded out his dominant defensive effort with an interception and a pair of quarterback hurries.

For the year, Nichols leads the Southern Athletic Association in total tackles (46), solo tackles (29) and tackles for loss (13).