FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State held its own in the largest field it has faced this season with an 11th place finish out of 41 teams at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival.

The Savage Storm had 445 total points and finished ahead of Great American Conference and Central region foes such as Southern Arkansas, Central Oklahoma, Arkansas Tech, Northwest Missouri State, Southern Nazarene, and Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Southeastern was paced by Rebekah Christman, who turned in a 19:22.8 run over the 5K distance to finish 42nd.

Regan Ramos crossed next in 19:44.7 to finish 60th while posting her first sub-20 time of the year.

Jacy Springer posted a season-best mark of 20:30.5 to finish in 116th place while Skye Summers was just nine seconds back in 129th at 20:39.6.

Lindsey Klasek posted a time of 20:51.2 to finish 144th and was followed by Megan Rose, who clocked a time of 21:12.5 to finish 171st.

Amanda Rodriguez was 189th with a time of 21:23.1, Zaycia Guthrie in 246th place with a run of 22:36.5 and Bailey Pritchett rounded out the Storm effort in 250th place at 22:40.1.

Southeastern will be back in action Friday when it travels to the ETBU Cross Country Meet.