POTTSBORO — Pottsboro’s Alli Reily and Garrett Townsend won the individual titles at Denison’s Stinger and Stingerette tournaments at Tanglewood Resort.

Plano West won the boys’ title with a score of 320 and Lovejoy High school won the girls’ title with a score of 363. The Pottsboro boys and girls each finished second in their respective divisions with team scores of 330 and 372.

Reily won with a 75 and Townsend won with a one-under-par score of 71.

Pottsboro’s Laklynn Fulenchek tied for fifth on the girls side with a 93 while teammates Henley Foster and Maddie Skipworth each shot 96 to tie for ninth, Jordyn Hampton had a 108 to place 16th and Marrie Baldwin was 19th with a 116.

Jack Estes had the second-best effort for the Cardinals with an 90 to place seventh, Conner Nix tied for 27th with an 89, Barrett Kent was a stroke back in a tie for 30th, Tristen Edwards tied for 39th with a 96, Ryan Kennedy shot 11 to place 58th, Brennan Bayless was a stroke back in 59th and Riley Fish shot 113 to tie for 60th.

Sherman was 10th on the boys side with a 378 as Parker Samuelson shot a 78 and tied for fourth. Everson McConnell was 37th with a 94, Seth Hinkley tied for 41st with a 97, Trevor Shrum carded a 109 and was 57th and Omar Jaramillo tied for 63rd with a 114.

The Denison boys finished 12th with a combined 422 and were led by Kyle Adams, who was 48th with a 101. Brodie Coffin had a 106 and tied for 52nd, David Foster was a shot behind in 55th, Kylor Dusek carded a 108 and was 56th, Adam Castelli tied for 60th with a 113 and Garrison Walters shot a 122 for 65th.

The Sherman Lady Bearcats were fifth with a combined score of 455. Tatum Cass tied for seventh with a 94, Bryn Ottendorf tied for 17th with a 114, Claire Depper and Lorna Dartez each carded 123s to tie for 21st and Kaylee Danielson was 23rd with a 128.

Denison’s Brie Baggett led the Lady Jackets with a 102 and was 15th, Alexis Jenkins had a 114 and tied for 17th and Faith Smith shot a 129 and tied for 24th.