SAN ANTONIO — Austin College came back from double-digit deficits twice but Trinity scored 14 points in the final five minutes to pull away and hand the ‘Roos a 52-35 defeat in Southern Athletic Association play.

Trinity got on the board on the opening drive to make it 7-0 and Austin College (2-2, 1-1) forced a safety to make it a 7-2 game with 9:39 left in the first quarter. The Tigers added a touchdown at the 6:58 mark to make it 14-2 but Austin College cut the margin to five with less than a minute remaining in the quarter as Devon Rideaux scored from 21 yards out to make it 14-9.

Colt Collins added a five-yard touchdown run to make it 15-14 in favor of the ‘Roos after the two-point conversion failed and it looked like that’s where things would stand heading into half-time until the Tigers blocked an Austin College punt inside the five-yard line and Trinity punched it in two plays later to take a 21-15 lead at the break.

After Trinity came away with an interception on the first play of the second half, the Tigers found the end zone again to make it a 28-15 game early in the third quarter. Midway through the quarter, Keegan Nichols came up with an interception after a Trinity pass was deflected, setting up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Collins to Maika Brinkerhoff to cut it to a 28-22 game.

The ‘Roos later drove down to the Trinity one-yard line to end the third quarter and Collins snuck in from a yard out on the first play of the fourth. The point after was blocked, keeping things squared up at 28.

Trinity responded with a touchdown on the next possession to make it 35-28, and a field goal later in the quarter pushed the margin to 38-28 with 10 minutes to play. Austin College cut the deficit to 38-35 thanks to a 77-yard touchdown pass from Collins to Aaron Rideaux, but that’s as close as AC would get as Trinity scored touchdowns with 4:20 remaining and then 55 seconds left.

Collins completed 16-of-35 passes for 374 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of picks and added 35 yards and two more scores on the ground. Kai Brinkerhoff caught four passes for 146 yards and Aaron Rideaux finished with three catches for 124 yards. Nichols made 15 tackles, including four for a loss, two sacks and added an interception to lead the ‘Roos defensively.