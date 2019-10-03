DURANT, Okla. — Following her performance with an individual and team meet victory at Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Rebekah Christman has been named the Great American Conference women’s cross country Runner of the Week.

The senior turned in her first individual title after clocking a 19:47.42 and winning the race by nearly 22 seconds.

Her time is her second-best run of the young season and the second-best time by a Savage Storm runner this season.

She helped the team to a near perfect score as Southeastern finished with 17 points to win the meet with Storm runners finishing second, third, fifth, sixth and 10th.