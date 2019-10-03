Some things never change, but fishermen and new lures sometimes do. With all of the fishing shows on today, a person can learn about any lure on the market. It’s like some women buying shoes — you can’t have too many pairs.

Today fishermen are like that — we can never have too many lures either. Between media and bass tournament press releases, every lure is revealed and it’s off to buy one. I’m not as bad as I once was. A person can only fish with one lure at a time and most of us carry upwards of at least 50 or more depending on how long we have been fishing.

Finding lures hung up or broke off and lying on the bank just adds to our lure selection. That’s the reason we have way more than we could ever fish with but we got them if we need them.

Now all the lures in the world are worthless unless you know where to fish and what to use. This is what makes fishing so much fun for people, figuring out what the fish might be doing. Nature helps us out on this. Spencer McAlester once said, “the wind’s your friend.” He was completely right and I’ve heard this from other good fishermen.

Wind does several things that help fishing. It oxygenates the water, it blows bait on to the banks fish follow, it stains the water and it can make standing in a bass boat or sitting down like riding a bull at a rodeo. You need a strong trolling motor: most 12 volts, while working well under perfect conditions, it won’t keep your boat in position in a medium to strong wind.

A 24 or 36 volt with a long shaft is a big help. Now once you find the windy bank you want to fish look for birds wading the shore line picking off shad as you idle in. If there are no birds it’s likely there won’t be many fish there.

Tuesday, I went to the “fish market” and caught eight big crappie with the help of a friend who caught two. They stayed in my basket this time. Went home, filleted them and they will be on the table.

Wednesday took my boat out and didn’t get out of our cove before a big school of stripers exploded around me. I stopped and stretched my line many times as almost every cast bought one to the boat. They were eating the white 4-inch Pulse bait on a 1/2 oz. Ball Head jig. Long casts and a fast retrieve got one on almost every cast.

I don’t look for stripers but if they find me, I’m happy to catch them. Now everyone who has ever fished for stripers and sandbass know how they can cut you up. I use and recommend getting you a Lindy Fish Handling Glove. They are more puncture proof and cut resistant than some others I have tried. I’m not afraid now to grab a wiggling fish with five hooks hanging out of its mouth and hold it till I get my lure out of it.

Back to my Wednesday fishing trip. After the stripers left me, I headed on out to a bank I like to fish when the wind is blowing in on it. Getting older and wiser I now use a seat to keep from taking a bath. White birds and blue herons were all along the shore and they were catching breakfast right regular.

I started on the point with a Rebel Pop R and about the third cast I caught a nice sandbass. Not long after, fish were all along the bank, I switched to my Pulse Jig Swimbait again and caught a three-pound bass. The bank was loaded with fish of all kinds.

Looking for bigger fish I switched again to a Booyah Spinner bait. The fish of all sizes and kinds liked it really well. The Spinnerbait did account for some little bass and a couple of keeper smallmouth. They were in one-to-two feet of water mixed in with the other fish.

My friend, the wind, made it a battle to keep my boat where I wanted it. I left that bank and went into a cove out of the wind for a break and to re-tie a couple of lures. I started fishing my way out throwing the Spinnerbait and slow rolling it caught a nice bass, not long after I got another, then a third one, the next four fish I caught weren’t much bigger than the lure I was using, they were the right color though.

Now I don’t care if the local forecast said 10-20 mile per hour, anyone who has fished Texoma much knows to add 10 miles an hour to their guess. I had waves coming over the front of my boat and splashing over the sides. I continued fishing and begin hitting some abandoned boat ramps and kept on catching fish. Not all of them were bass but they made fishing fun.

Well here is how my week has gone as I write this. Monday was calm. Tuesday wasn’t bad. Wednesday morning I was doing stretching exercises while still in bed. Now I think fans have it in for me. Our bed is high and the bedroom has seven- foot ceilings and a ceiling fan. After almost getting beheaded earlier, Wednesday while I was still in bed stretching, I almost stuck my toes in the fan.

Prediction: Gunter enjoys a sheep dinner at S&S and wins by 20. I’ll have to miss this one as I’m going to Denison homecoming to see my granddaughter, Hailee Blasingame in the Homecoming Court, introduced with her dad and mom at half-time.

The 39th Annual Little Dixie Classic Bass Tournament is set for October 19-20 out of Catfish Bay. Entry fee is $120 per team or boat. Entry also gets you in the big bass contest each day. Tournament headquarters will be at the Catfish Bay Rally Pavilion.

Entry fee also includes a Saturday night dinner. Beer is allowed at the dinner but won’t be furnished like in times past. All entrants must check in at the headquarters on October 18 where likely you can get a bowl of beans and any changes or questions answered. It’s a good, fun tournament. For further info call 580-565-9177 or 580-380-1420 during the day time please.

Texoma also will see a Couples Bass Fishing Tournament this weekend and a Bass Champs Tournament, along with many other Bass Championships from other tournaments, this month.