Westlake found the recipe to silence the always raucous Bowie volleyball crowd.

Exceptional hitting.

With the Chaps trailing 15-7 in the first set as the Bulldog faithful went wild in the stands, Westlake called timeout, reset, then came out and controlled the rest of the match in a 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 sweep behind Brennan Haralson (11 kills), Katie Hashman (9), Brooke Brockman (7) and Lauren Pence (5) knocking down numerous shots.

“Bowie is really fun to play at because of their crowd,” said Haralson, who had some impressive rips on her kills. “Their crowd is really loud, and it’s fun to shut them up every once in a while.”

The Chaps (27-12, 9-1 District 25-6A) won five straight points coming out of the timeout behind blocks and kills from Brockman and Pence. They took their first lead at 23-22, then closed out the set on a play at the net from Genevieve Perry.

“We definitely got our middles involved more (after the timeout), so it opened up the (outside hitters) a lot more, and once we did that, our offense looked really good,” said Westlake senior setter Rylee Baptiste, who finished with 20 assists.

Westlake used a 10-2 run to pull away in the second set, then ended the third with a 12-4 stretch to close out the match.

Perry and Simone Jackson both had four blocks for the Chaps, while Hashman recorded 16 digs and Margaret Newton joined her in double figures with 10.

“I was really proud of our girls for keeping their confidence after getting down early,” Westlake coach Marci Laracuente said. “Bowie came out at us hard. They’ve got a great, fast offense, and they’re aggressive servers. We had to adjust to the short serving, and once we did, we found our good offense. Our blocking was there, which allowed our defense to pick up a lot. We found our groove, and I’m proud of them for fighting back.”

It marked a key win for the Chaps as they pursue a district title. Bowie (23-11, 6-3) would have fully inserted itself into the district race with a win, but Westlake still controls its own destiny with a win.

“We have things we need to fix and work on, but we’re at a good place right now before we hit the playoffs,” Laracuente said. “Bowie is a really good team that swept Hays. I told the girls coming in that we’d have a loud gym, and this was good for us to experience before playoffs and before we go to Lake Travis (Oct. 11). I’m proud of how we served and tuned out the crowd.”