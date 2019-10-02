Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Mesquite Poteet at Sherman

What: District 7-5A (I)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Mesquite Poteet: 1-3; Sherman 3-2, 0-1

Last week: Mesquite Poteet did not play; Sherman lost 49-28 against McKinney North

Series: Mesquite Poteet leads 6-2

Last season: Mesquite Poteet won 29-13

Players to watch: Mesquite Poteet: RB Seth McGowan, LB Brenton Hamilton; Sherman: RB Mike Brown, DL Daniel Omayebu

Notable: Sherman had its three-game winning streak snapped … The Bearcats led 21-14 after the first quarter against North … Mesquite Poteet, which had the district bye, is led by McGowan, who is committed to Oklahoma.

Lake Dallas at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Lake Dallas 1-3, 0-2; Denison 3-2, 2-1

Last week: Lake Dallas did not play; Denison won 52-31 against Princeton

Series: Lake Dallas leads 1-0

Last season: Lake Dallas won 52-35

Players to watch: Lake Dallas: QB Trevor Moon, DL Junior Flores; Denison: QB Caleb Heavner, DB Landon Ellis

Notable: The meeting last year decided the district’s final playoff spot and Denison missed out on the head-to-head tie-breaker … The Jackets have at least 525 yards in two of their past three games … A loss would Lake Dallas as many losses as it had last season, both overall and in district play.

Pilot Point at Whitesboro

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Pilot Point 4-1, 1-0; Whitesboro 3-2, 1-0

Last week: Pilot Point won 20-14 against Brock; Whitesboro won 28-20 against Paradise

Series: Pilot Point leads 28-20-4

Last season: Pilot Point won 28-25

Players to watch: Pilot Point: QB Jacob Pitts, LB Connor Lynch; Whitesboro: WR Tryston Gaines, LB Jacob Smith

Notable: Whitesboro is seeking a 2-0 district start for the fourth time in six seasons … Whitesboro scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Paradise … Both teams lost to Gunter – Whitesboro by a 49-7 margin and Pilot Point by a 35-0 score.

Pottsboro at Van Alstyne

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Pottsboro 5-0, 1-0; Van Alstyne 2-3, 1-0

Last week: Pottsboro won 63-14 against Commerce; Van Alstyne won 29-21 against Emory Rains

Series: Pottsboro leads 17-9

Last season: Van Alstyne won 41-20

Players to watch: Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler, DL Austin Fulton; Van Alstyne: QB Gavin Montgomery, DL Jacob Taylor

Notable: The Panthers are trying to beat the Cardinals for a third straight time. VA last did that from 1984-86 … Pottsboro, which set the school record for points last week, is ranked No. 9 in this week’s Dave Campbell’s Class 3A Division I statewide rankings … Van Alstyne has won 11 straight district contests, dating back to 2017. It is tied for the second-longest district winning streak in school history, matching one from 1949-50 and behind a 22-game streak from 1991-94.

Rains at Howe

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Rains 2-3, 0-1; Howe 2-3, 1-0

Last week: Rains lost 29-21 against Van Alstyne; Howe won 66-28 against Bonham

Series: Rains leads 1-0

Last season: Rains won 41-7

Players to watch: Rains: RB Mason Songer, LB Devin Jacks; Howe: QB Austin Haley, DB Brendon Williams

Notable: Howe is trying for a 2-0 district start for the first time since 2015 and just the third since 2004 … The Bulldogs scored 60-plus points last week for only the second time in the past 28 years. It was the sixth-highest single-game scoring total in program history … Rains led 21-0 after the first quarter in last week’s loss to Van Alstyne.

S&S at Gunter

What: District 5-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: S&S 0-5, 0-1; Gunter 4-1, 1-0

Last week: S&S lost 48-0 against City View; Gunter won 58-6 against Nocona

Series: Gunter leads 21-9

Last season: Gunter won 59-0

Players to watch: S&S: WR Blake Smith, DL Edgar Aguilar; Gunter: QB Mitchell Brewer, DB Ethan Sloan

Notable: Gunter has won the past two meetings by a combined score of 112-0 … The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in this week’s Dave Campbell’s Class 3A Division II statewide rankings … S&S is trying to snap a 16-game losing streak, which is the third-longest in school history behind an 18-game skid in 2010-11 and a 30-game skid from 1967-70.

Blue Ridge at Whitewright

What: District 9-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Blue Ridge 2-2; Whitewright 3-2, 0-1

Last week: Blue Ridge lost 47-21 against Pantego Christian; Whitewright lost 42-33 against Paris Chisum

Series: Whitewright leads 7-2

Last season: Blue Ridge won 42-0

Players to watch: Blue Ridge: QB Tyson Walters, LB Garrett Mathers; Whitewright: QB Marshall Mangrum, DL Radley Hamm

Notable: Whitewright head coach Kevin Wiggins faces his former team for the first time in this all-Tiger match-up … Before last week, Whitewright hadn’t scored at least 33 points in a game and lost in three years … Blue Ridge changed its schedule since last year, playing the week prior instead of using it as the bye like it did in 2018.

Collinsville at Lindsay

Where: Knight Stadium

Records: Collinsville 3-2; Lindsay 3-2

Last week: Collinsville lost 32-26 against Seymour; Lindsay won 15-7 against Celeste

Series: Lindsay leads 28-16

Last season: Collinsville won 36-7

Players to watch: Collinsville: WR Justin Hernandez, DL Colby Shull; Lindsay: QB Kolt Schuckers, DB Walker Turbeville

Notable: Collinsville had its three-game winning streak snapped last week … Four of the Pirates’ five games have been decided by nine points or less … In its three wins, Lindsay has allowed a total of 13 points.

Tom Bean at Era

Where: Hornet Field

Records: Tom Bean 1-4; Era 0-5

Last week: Tom Bean won 36-28 against Chico; Era lost 45-6 against Electra

Series: Era leads 2-1

Last season: Tom Bean won 58-20

Players to watch: Tom Bean: QB Ryan Weems, DB Alex Sanchez; Era: WR Landen Waver, DB Ben Vega

Notable: The Tomcats’ 36 points last week against Chico were their most since the win over Era last season … Tom Bean picked off six passes in the win over Chico last week … Era has not scored more than 12 points in a game and lost each contest by at least 22 points.

Alvord at Tioga

Where: Bulldog Field

Records: Alvord 2-3; Tioga 2-3

Last week: Alvord won 52-23 against Petrolia; Tioga lost 46-14 against Wolfe City

Series: Alvord leads 1-0

Last season: Alvord won 69-7

Players to watch: Alvord: QB Corbyn Cornell, LB Tanner Richey: Tioga: WR Marshall Lease, DL Cameron Byler

Notable: This is the last non-district game for both teams heading into their bye next week … The Bulldogs are allowing 36.7 points per game in their losses … Alvord snapped a three-game-losing streak with its win over Petrolia last week.