By Jason Della Rosa, Herald Democrat

Wednesday

Oct 2, 2019 at 12:01 AM Oct 2, 2019 at 3:15 PM


Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.


Mesquite Poteet at Sherman


What: District 7-5A (I)


When: 7 p.m.


Where: Bearcat Stadium


Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM


Records: Mesquite Poteet: 1-3; Sherman 3-2, 0-1


Last week: Mesquite Poteet did not play; Sherman lost 49-28 against McKinney North


Series: Mesquite Poteet leads 6-2


Last season: Mesquite Poteet won 29-13


Players to watch: Mesquite Poteet: RB Seth McGowan, LB Brenton Hamilton; Sherman: RB Mike Brown, DL Daniel Omayebu


Notable: Sherman had its three-game winning streak snapped … The Bearcats led 21-14 after the first quarter against North … Mesquite Poteet, which had the district bye, is led by McGowan, who is committed to Oklahoma.


Lake Dallas at Denison


What: District 7-5A (II)


When: 7 p.m.


Where: Munson Stadium


Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM


Records: Lake Dallas 1-3, 0-2; Denison 3-2, 2-1


Last week: Lake Dallas did not play; Denison won 52-31 against Princeton


Series: Lake Dallas leads 1-0


Last season: Lake Dallas won 52-35


Players to watch: Lake Dallas: QB Trevor Moon, DL Junior Flores; Denison: QB Caleb Heavner, DB Landon Ellis


Notable: The meeting last year decided the district’s final playoff spot and Denison missed out on the head-to-head tie-breaker … The Jackets have at least 525 yards in two of their past three games … A loss would Lake Dallas as many losses as it had last season, both overall and in district play.


Pilot Point at Whitesboro


What: District 4-3A (I)


Where: Bearcat Stadium


Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org


Records: Pilot Point 4-1, 1-0; Whitesboro 3-2, 1-0


Last week: Pilot Point won 20-14 against Brock; Whitesboro won 28-20 against Paradise


Series: Pilot Point leads 28-20-4


Last season: Pilot Point won 28-25


Players to watch: Pilot Point: QB Jacob Pitts, LB Connor Lynch; Whitesboro: WR Tryston Gaines, LB Jacob Smith


Notable: Whitesboro is seeking a 2-0 district start for the fourth time in six seasons … Whitesboro scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Paradise … Both teams lost to Gunter – Whitesboro by a 49-7 margin and Pilot Point by a 35-0 score.


Pottsboro at Van Alstyne


What: District 5-3A (I)


Where: Panther Stadium


Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM


Records: Pottsboro 5-0, 1-0; Van Alstyne 2-3, 1-0


Last week: Pottsboro won 63-14 against Commerce; Van Alstyne won 29-21 against Emory Rains


Series: Pottsboro leads 17-9


Last season: Van Alstyne won 41-20


Players to watch: Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler, DL Austin Fulton; Van Alstyne: QB Gavin Montgomery, DL Jacob Taylor


Notable: The Panthers are trying to beat the Cardinals for a third straight time. VA last did that from 1984-86 … Pottsboro, which set the school record for points last week, is ranked No. 9 in this week’s Dave Campbell’s Class 3A Division I statewide rankings … Van Alstyne has won 11 straight district contests, dating back to 2017. It is tied for the second-longest district winning streak in school history, matching one from 1949-50 and behind a 22-game streak from 1991-94.


Rains at Howe


What: District 5-3A (I)


Where: Bulldog Stadium


Records: Rains 2-3, 0-1; Howe 2-3, 1-0


Last week: Rains lost 29-21 against Van Alstyne; Howe won 66-28 against Bonham


Series: Rains leads 1-0


Last season: Rains won 41-7


Players to watch: Rains: RB Mason Songer, LB Devin Jacks; Howe: QB Austin Haley, DB Brendon Williams


Notable: Howe is trying for a 2-0 district start for the first time since 2015 and just the third since 2004 … The Bulldogs scored 60-plus points last week for only the second time in the past 28 years. It was the sixth-highest single-game scoring total in program history … Rains led 21-0 after the first quarter in last week’s loss to Van Alstyne.


S&S at Gunter


What: District 5-3A (II)


Where: Tiger Stadium


Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com


Records: S&S 0-5, 0-1; Gunter 4-1, 1-0


Last week: S&S lost 48-0 against City View; Gunter won 58-6 against Nocona


Series: Gunter leads 21-9


Last season: Gunter won 59-0


Players to watch: S&S: WR Blake Smith, DL Edgar Aguilar; Gunter: QB Mitchell Brewer, DB Ethan Sloan


Notable: Gunter has won the past two meetings by a combined score of 112-0 … The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in this week’s Dave Campbell’s Class 3A Division II statewide rankings … S&S is trying to snap a 16-game losing streak, which is the third-longest in school history behind an 18-game skid in 2010-11 and a 30-game skid from 1967-70.


Blue Ridge at Whitewright


What: District 9-3A (II)


Where: Tiger Stadium


Records: Blue Ridge 2-2; Whitewright 3-2, 0-1


Last week: Blue Ridge lost 47-21 against Pantego Christian; Whitewright lost 42-33 against Paris Chisum


Series: Whitewright leads 7-2


Last season: Blue Ridge won 42-0


Players to watch: Blue Ridge: QB Tyson Walters, LB Garrett Mathers; Whitewright: QB Marshall Mangrum, DL Radley Hamm


Notable: Whitewright head coach Kevin Wiggins faces his former team for the first time in this all-Tiger match-up … Before last week, Whitewright hadn’t scored at least 33 points in a game and lost in three years … Blue Ridge changed its schedule since last year, playing the week prior instead of using it as the bye like it did in 2018.


Collinsville at Lindsay


Where: Knight Stadium


Records: Collinsville 3-2; Lindsay 3-2


Last week: Collinsville lost 32-26 against Seymour; Lindsay won 15-7 against Celeste


Series: Lindsay leads 28-16


Last season: Collinsville won 36-7


Players to watch: Collinsville: WR Justin Hernandez, DL Colby Shull; Lindsay: QB Kolt Schuckers, DB Walker Turbeville


Notable: Collinsville had its three-game winning streak snapped last week … Four of the Pirates’ five games have been decided by nine points or less … In its three wins, Lindsay has allowed a total of 13 points.


Tom Bean at Era


Where: Hornet Field


Records: Tom Bean 1-4; Era 0-5


Last week: Tom Bean won 36-28 against Chico; Era lost 45-6 against Electra


Series: Era leads 2-1


Last season: Tom Bean won 58-20


Players to watch: Tom Bean: QB Ryan Weems, DB Alex Sanchez; Era: WR Landen Waver, DB Ben Vega


Notable: The Tomcats’ 36 points last week against Chico were their most since the win over Era last season … Tom Bean picked off six passes in the win over Chico last week … Era has not scored more than 12 points in a game and lost each contest by at least 22 points.


Alvord at Tioga


Where: Bulldog Field


Records: Alvord 2-3; Tioga 2-3


Last week: Alvord won 52-23 against Petrolia; Tioga lost 46-14 against Wolfe City


Series: Alvord leads 1-0


Last season: Alvord won 69-7


Players to watch: Alvord: QB Corbyn Cornell, LB Tanner Richey: Tioga: WR Marshall Lease, DL Cameron Byler


Notable: This is the last non-district game for both teams heading into their bye next week … The Bulldogs are allowing 36.7 points per game in their losses … Alvord snapped a three-game-losing streak with its win over Petrolia last week.