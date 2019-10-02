Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.
Mesquite Poteet at Sherman
What: District 7-5A (I)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Bearcat Stadium
Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM
Records: Mesquite Poteet: 1-3; Sherman 3-2, 0-1
Last week: Mesquite Poteet did not play; Sherman lost 49-28 against McKinney North
Series: Mesquite Poteet leads 6-2
Last season: Mesquite Poteet won 29-13
Players to watch: Mesquite Poteet: RB Seth McGowan, LB Brenton Hamilton; Sherman: RB Mike Brown, DL Daniel Omayebu
Notable: Sherman had its three-game winning streak snapped … The Bearcats led 21-14 after the first quarter against North … Mesquite Poteet, which had the district bye, is led by McGowan, who is committed to Oklahoma.
Lake Dallas at Denison
What: District 7-5A (II)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Munson Stadium
Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM
Records: Lake Dallas 1-3, 0-2; Denison 3-2, 2-1
Last week: Lake Dallas did not play; Denison won 52-31 against Princeton
Series: Lake Dallas leads 1-0
Last season: Lake Dallas won 52-35
Players to watch: Lake Dallas: QB Trevor Moon, DL Junior Flores; Denison: QB Caleb Heavner, DB Landon Ellis
Notable: The meeting last year decided the district’s final playoff spot and Denison missed out on the head-to-head tie-breaker … The Jackets have at least 525 yards in two of their past three games … A loss would Lake Dallas as many losses as it had last season, both overall and in district play.
Pilot Point at Whitesboro
What: District 4-3A (I)
Where: Bearcat Stadium
Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org
Records: Pilot Point 4-1, 1-0; Whitesboro 3-2, 1-0
Last week: Pilot Point won 20-14 against Brock; Whitesboro won 28-20 against Paradise
Series: Pilot Point leads 28-20-4
Last season: Pilot Point won 28-25
Players to watch: Pilot Point: QB Jacob Pitts, LB Connor Lynch; Whitesboro: WR Tryston Gaines, LB Jacob Smith
Notable: Whitesboro is seeking a 2-0 district start for the fourth time in six seasons … Whitesboro scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Paradise … Both teams lost to Gunter – Whitesboro by a 49-7 margin and Pilot Point by a 35-0 score.
Pottsboro at Van Alstyne
What: District 5-3A (I)
Where: Panther Stadium
Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM
Records: Pottsboro 5-0, 1-0; Van Alstyne 2-3, 1-0
Last week: Pottsboro won 63-14 against Commerce; Van Alstyne won 29-21 against Emory Rains
Series: Pottsboro leads 17-9
Last season: Van Alstyne won 41-20
Players to watch: Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler, DL Austin Fulton; Van Alstyne: QB Gavin Montgomery, DL Jacob Taylor
Notable: The Panthers are trying to beat the Cardinals for a third straight time. VA last did that from 1984-86 … Pottsboro, which set the school record for points last week, is ranked No. 9 in this week’s Dave Campbell’s Class 3A Division I statewide rankings … Van Alstyne has won 11 straight district contests, dating back to 2017. It is tied for the second-longest district winning streak in school history, matching one from 1949-50 and behind a 22-game streak from 1991-94.
Rains at Howe
What: District 5-3A (I)
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rains 2-3, 0-1; Howe 2-3, 1-0
Last week: Rains lost 29-21 against Van Alstyne; Howe won 66-28 against Bonham
Series: Rains leads 1-0
Last season: Rains won 41-7
Players to watch: Rains: RB Mason Songer, LB Devin Jacks; Howe: QB Austin Haley, DB Brendon Williams
Notable: Howe is trying for a 2-0 district start for the first time since 2015 and just the third since 2004 … The Bulldogs scored 60-plus points last week for only the second time in the past 28 years. It was the sixth-highest single-game scoring total in program history … Rains led 21-0 after the first quarter in last week’s loss to Van Alstyne.
S&S at Gunter
What: District 5-3A (II)
Where: Tiger Stadium
Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com
Records: S&S 0-5, 0-1; Gunter 4-1, 1-0
Last week: S&S lost 48-0 against City View; Gunter won 58-6 against Nocona
Series: Gunter leads 21-9
Last season: Gunter won 59-0
Players to watch: S&S: WR Blake Smith, DL Edgar Aguilar; Gunter: QB Mitchell Brewer, DB Ethan Sloan
Notable: Gunter has won the past two meetings by a combined score of 112-0 … The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in this week’s Dave Campbell’s Class 3A Division II statewide rankings … S&S is trying to snap a 16-game losing streak, which is the third-longest in school history behind an 18-game skid in 2010-11 and a 30-game skid from 1967-70.
Blue Ridge at Whitewright
What: District 9-3A (II)
Where: Tiger Stadium
Records: Blue Ridge 2-2; Whitewright 3-2, 0-1
Last week: Blue Ridge lost 47-21 against Pantego Christian; Whitewright lost 42-33 against Paris Chisum
Series: Whitewright leads 7-2
Last season: Blue Ridge won 42-0
Players to watch: Blue Ridge: QB Tyson Walters, LB Garrett Mathers; Whitewright: QB Marshall Mangrum, DL Radley Hamm
Notable: Whitewright head coach Kevin Wiggins faces his former team for the first time in this all-Tiger match-up … Before last week, Whitewright hadn’t scored at least 33 points in a game and lost in three years … Blue Ridge changed its schedule since last year, playing the week prior instead of using it as the bye like it did in 2018.
Collinsville at Lindsay
Where: Knight Stadium
Records: Collinsville 3-2; Lindsay 3-2
Last week: Collinsville lost 32-26 against Seymour; Lindsay won 15-7 against Celeste
Series: Lindsay leads 28-16
Last season: Collinsville won 36-7
Players to watch: Collinsville: WR Justin Hernandez, DL Colby Shull; Lindsay: QB Kolt Schuckers, DB Walker Turbeville
Notable: Collinsville had its three-game winning streak snapped last week … Four of the Pirates’ five games have been decided by nine points or less … In its three wins, Lindsay has allowed a total of 13 points.
Tom Bean at Era
Where: Hornet Field
Records: Tom Bean 1-4; Era 0-5
Last week: Tom Bean won 36-28 against Chico; Era lost 45-6 against Electra
Series: Era leads 2-1
Last season: Tom Bean won 58-20
Players to watch: Tom Bean: QB Ryan Weems, DB Alex Sanchez; Era: WR Landen Waver, DB Ben Vega
Notable: The Tomcats’ 36 points last week against Chico were their most since the win over Era last season … Tom Bean picked off six passes in the win over Chico last week … Era has not scored more than 12 points in a game and lost each contest by at least 22 points.
Alvord at Tioga
Where: Bulldog Field
Records: Alvord 2-3; Tioga 2-3
Last week: Alvord won 52-23 against Petrolia; Tioga lost 46-14 against Wolfe City
Series: Alvord leads 1-0
Last season: Alvord won 69-7
Players to watch: Alvord: QB Corbyn Cornell, LB Tanner Richey: Tioga: WR Marshall Lease, DL Cameron Byler
Notable: This is the last non-district game for both teams heading into their bye next week … The Bulldogs are allowing 36.7 points per game in their losses … Alvord snapped a three-game-losing streak with its win over Petrolia last week.