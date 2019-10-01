Jalen Thornton, Jr., RB, Howe

Thornton helped Howe open District 5-3A (I) play with one of the best scoring outputs in program history during the Bulldogs’ 66-28 victory against Bonham. Thornton ran 17 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns and also punted five times for a 33-yard average with two inside the 20. It was only the second time in the past 28 years the Bulldogs scored at least 60 points in a game.

Week 1 — Zaelin Wimbish, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 2 — Braden Plyler, Jr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 3 — Benji Omayebu, Jr., DB, Sherman

Week 4 — Cade Acker, Sr., QB, Whitesboro