HOWE — Micah Welch had 16 kills and 13 digs as first-place Van Alstyne earned a 25-23, 25-14, 25-17 win against fifth-place Howe in District 10-3A action.

Valerie Young added 13 kills and nine digs, Janessa Crawford finished with 13 kills and four digs, Hannah Hemphill put down seven kills, Sydney Ingram chipped in four kills and four digs and Sydney Sullivan collected 11 digs for Van Alstyne (25-4, 6-0), which has the district bye on Friday before hosting Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Ally Harvey had 11 kills, three blocks and three aces, Sierra Copeland put down five kills, Jenna Honore totaled four kills, six assists and three digs, Cassidy Anderson handed out 13 assists and Molly Wilson collected 11 digs for Howe (13-15, 1-4), which plays at Leonard on Friday.

Bells 3, Blue Ridge 0

In Bells, Bella Smith had 14 kills, three blocks and three digs as the Lady Panthers defeated fourth-place Blue Ridge, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13, in 10-3A action.

Gabby Smith finished with 14 kills and four digs, Kayton Arnold added seven kills, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 32 assists and Mia Moore collected 10 digs for Bells (20-12, 4-1), which moved into a second-place tie with Bonham. The Lady Panthers have the district bye on Friday before playing at Howe on Tuesday.

Leonard 3, Whitewright 0

In Leonard, Skylar Gerner had four kills, eight blocks and three aces for Whitewright but Leonard earned a 25-21, 25-18, 25-7 win over the Lady Tigers in 10-3A action.

Katy Long totaled three kills and seven assists, Laira Cate handed out six assists, Callie McGee put down four kills and Gracie Robinson collected five digs for Whitewright (4-21, 0-5), which plays at Blue Ridge on Friday.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 3, Sherman 0

The Lady Bearcats dropped their second straight district contest as Wylie East topped Sherman, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15, in 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Sherman (5-28, 0-2) will host Lovejoy on Friday.

Lovejoy 3, Denison 0

In Lucas, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered their second straight district loss as Lovejoy beat Denison, 25-3, 25-5, 25-9, in 10-5A action.

Denison (13-20, 0-2) will host Princeton on Friday.

District 9-3A

Pottsboro 3, S&S 0

In Pottsboro, Hadley Williams totaled eight kills, nine assists and five digs as the Lady Cardinals defeated S&S, 25-7, 25-12, 25-19, in 9-3A action.

Taylor Hayes also put down eight kills, Hannah Fellinger added seven kills and four digs, Hannah Graley handed out 16 assists, Caroline Nix and Haley Petty each chipped in five kills and Autumn Graley collected 11 digs for Pottsboro (17-15, 2-3), which plays at Pilot Point on Friday.

S&S (3-12, 0-5) will host Gunter on Friday.

Pilot Point 3, Whitesboro 0

In Pilot Point, Cortlyn Cobb had seven kills for Whitesboro but Pilot Point defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-18, 25-9, 25-11, in district action.

Libby Langford added three kills, five assists and three digs, Elly Harper totaled three kills, five assists and five digs, Karley Wolf chipped in three kills and three digs and Chesney Wolf collected four digs for Whitesboro, which hosts Callisburg on Friday.

Ponder 3, Gunter 0

In Ponder, the Lady Tigers came up short in trying to gain sole possession of first place as Ponder defeated Gunter, 25-13, 26-24, 25-23, in district action.

Gunter (24-11, 4-1) will play at S&S on Friday

District 11-2A

Tioga 3, Valley View 1

In Tioga, Carly Hough had 20 kills and nine blocks as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Valley View, 25-18, 24-26, 25-20, 25-9, in district action.

Nicole Hill added 13 kills and 16 digs, Kassady Vandagriff put down nine kills and Bekah Wineberg handed out 19 assists for Tioga, which moved a half-game in front of Valley View (13-17, 2-3) and Alvord into third place.

Tioga has the district bye on Friday before hosting Saint Jo on Tuesday.

Lindsay 3, Collinsville 0

In Lindsay, the Lady Pirates came up short in trying to secure sole possession of first place as Lindsay defeated Collinsville, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18, in district action.

Collinsville (28-9, 4-1) will host fourth-place Alvord on Friday.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Rockwall Heritage 3, Texoma Christian 0

T’a nne Boyd had six blocks for Texoma Christian but Rockwall Heritage earned a 25-8, 25-15, 25-13 victory against the Lady Eagles in district action at TCS.

Jennifer Graves collected six digs and Cana Miller put down four kills for Texoma Christian (8-7, 4-4), which is off until playing at Dallas Lakehill on Tuesday.