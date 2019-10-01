RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Milos Vuckovic took home the flight three individual title while Benjamin Finet and Danrich Kruger earned the flight one doubles win for Southeastern Oklahoma State at the Great American Conference Individual Championships.

Vuckovic plowed through the competition with three straight wins in the third flight, taking them all in straight sets.

He opened play by downing Southern Arkansas’ Raymond Marin, 6-2, 6-0, before picking up a semifinal victory over Rhett Collins from Oklahoma Baptist by a 6-4, 6-1 score. Vuckovic closed his singles run with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Harding’s Bryce Walker in the final.

Finet and Kruger opened play in the top doubles flight with a 6-4 win over Walker and Diego Pierola from HU.

The pair followed with a 6-3 win over Oklahoma Baptist’s Gianlucca Daldi and Bruno Suiama to reach the semifinal.

Once there Finet and Kruger beat back the first of back-to-back Southern Arkansas opponents, downing Sufiene Bah and Alexandre Machaj 6-3 to reach the final.

In the final the Storm handed Yuri Gondouin and Alexsandr Pokusaev a 6-2 loss to win the flight.

In other action throughout the tournament, Juan Scoppetta earned a trip to the flight one individual finals, opening with a 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 win over Suiama from OKBU before toppling Stuart Rehfuss from SAU, 6-4, 6-3, in the semifinals. He would go on to fall in a hard-fought final to Ouachita Baptist’s Francisco Oliveira, 2-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Finet and Kruger each added individual wins in flight two, with Finet picking up a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Balasz Balassa from HU while Kruger defeated Harding’s Alvaro de Lorenzo, 7-6, 7-6.