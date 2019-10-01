RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Diana Budnik made a finals appearance in singles play to highlight the Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s tennis efforts at the Great American Conference Individual Championships.

Budnik opened her flight four singles slate with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Harding’s Allison Jenkins to reach the semifinal.

Once there she tallied a 6-1, 6-1 win over Henderson State’s Lauren Miller. In the final she lost, 6-1, 6-1, against HU’s Emily Carpenter.

Budnik partnered with Elizaveta Tregubova to turn in a solid doubles outing as well, picking up a 7-5 win over Oklahoma Baptist’s pair of Llamas and Wash before falling in the semifinal.

They came back in consolation play and picked up a win over Ouachita Baptist’s duo of Hansard and Phillips to reach the consolation final before falling to Carpernter and Carpenter from HU.

Tregubova added a singles win in her opener, downing Arkansas Tech’s Emily van der Werf, 6-3, 6-3, before falling in the flight two semifinals.

India Shiaelis and Nina Sergeev picked up a flight one doubles win over Tuerner and Valenzuela of OABU, 6-4, but would fall in the semifinals.