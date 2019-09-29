ABILENE – Parker Settle and Joseph Plunk each ran for over 100 yards and three touchdowns as the Tascosa Rebels blew out Brownsville Hanna 55-7 at Abilene Christian University’s Wildcat Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Plunk had 108 of his 116 yards rushing and all of his scores in the first quarter as the Rebels raced out to a 21-0 lead. Plunk’s touchdowns came from 22, 17 and 9 yards.

Settle had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter that were sandwiched around a 28-yard score from Ryan Barnett. Tascosa had 13 players carry the ball and the Rebels gained 483 of their 564 yards on the ground.

“That’s the best game that we have played this year,” Tascosa coach Ken Plunk said. “Guys that come to practice every day and give the scout team looks, it’s always fun for us (to play them) because they get a chance to get better and it gives them a chance to get their confidence up.”

The Rebels extended the lead to 49-0 with 9:06 left in the third quarter when Joseph Plunk hit La’Toi Johnson for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Hanna came back with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Meyers and then recovered a surprise onside kick to try and build momentum. The drive ended when Victor Campos lost a fumble on fourth down at the Tascosa 23 that LB Moore plucked out of midair and returned 67 yards to the Hanna 10.

On the next play, Settle finished off the scoring with a 10-yard run.

“I thought that (Settle and Joseph Plunk) did really well in the first half,” said Ken Plunk. “We blocked things well and we operated well.”

TASCOSA 55, BROWNSVILLE HANNA 7

Hanna 0 0 7 0 — 7

Tascosa 21 21 13 0 — 55

T – Joseph Plunk 22 run (Max Burleson kick)

T – Plunk 17 run (Burleson kick)

T – Plunk 9 run (Burleson kick)

T – Parker Settle 1 run (Burleson kick)

T – Ryan Barnett 28 run (Burleson kick)

T – Settle 1 run (Burleson kick), :05

T – La’Toi Johnson 21 pass from Plunk (Burleson kick)

H – Josiah Meyers 18 pass from Victor Campos (Thomas Green kick)

T – Settle 10 run (kick failed)

Hanna Tascosa

First downs 9 34

Rushes-yards 27-29 64-483

Passing yards 115 81

Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-21-0 4-4-0

Punts-avg. 7-35 0-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2

Penalties-yards 4-30 4-30