ALVA, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State runners took the top three places and six of the top 10 on the way to a dominant meet victory at the Northwestern Oklahoma State Invitational.

The team finished nearly perfect with a score of 17, topping second-place Northwestern Oklahoma State, which finished with 53 points.

Rebekah Christman picked up her first victory with a time of 19:47.42 and won by nearly 22 seconds.

Skye Summers crossed in second with a time of 20:09.29 and Regan Ramos finished third with a time of 20:11.71.

Jacy Springer and Lindsey Klasek cross in fifth and sixth, respectively. Springer clocked a personal best of 20:51.43 while Klasek turned in her best run of the season with a time of 20:56.22.

Zaycia Guthrie turned in a 10th-place finish and clocked her best run in 22:09.31.

Amanda Rodriguez competed in her first run of the season and recorded a time of 22:37.69, finishing 14th.

Megan Rose and Sanjuanita Flores also placed in the top 20 in 17th and 18th places, respectively. Rose clocked a time of 22:54.04 while Flores was next at 23:07.45.

Bailey Pritchett rounded out the Storm runners with a time of 26:26.00, which was good for 25th.