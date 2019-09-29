BETHANY, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State put up nearly 400 yards of offense but fell victim to a late Southern Nazarene rally that was capped by a two-point conversion and the Savage Storm suffered a 22-21 loss in Great American Conference play.

Southeastern (1-3, 1-3) had its biggest day on the ground with 190 yards, led by 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries from Rashod Polk while Ryan Taylor added 74 yards on eight rushes.

Daulton Hatley came off the bench to complete 11-of-27 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice and sacked twice.

Braxton Kincade posted 60 yards on three receptions with a touchdown while Duce Pittman hauled in four grabs for 54 yards and Felton Hatcher had 47 on two catches. Ryan Ronces added the other score on one catch.

Conner Swope led the defense but saw his double-digit tackles streak come to an end, posting five stops on the day, while Jeremiah Baltrip, Josh Mulumba, and Jared Bell had four apiece. Andrew McBeth posted two tackles for loss, including a sack.

Baltrip also had his first interception of the season and Ja’Lon Freeman added a pass breakup.

Southeastern’s offense got off to a slow start and was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season.

The Crimson Storm took advantage and Gage Porter hit Noah Turbyfill for a 31-yard touchdown and that accounted for all the scoring in the first half as Southeastern trailed at the break 7-0.

The Savage Storm defense forced a three-and-out on the first SNU drive of the second half, bolstered by a nine-yard sack by McBeth.

Southeastern’s offense got moving on the ensuing drive as Hatley connected with Hatcher for a 43-yard pickup on third down to the Crimson Storm 14-yard line.

That set up a six-yard TD connection from Hatley to Ronces to cap the drive and tie the game at seven with 10:53 to go in the third.

The defense again stepped up and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back for the Storm.

Hatley opened the drive with a 17-yard pickup to Pittman and three plays later finished the drive with a 38-yard TD strike to Kincade for a 14-7 lead with 7:13 to play in the third quarter and that advantage held heading into the fourth quarter.

Southeastern extended that advantage to 21-7 with 6:23 to play on a one-yard Polk touchdown run to cap an eight-play, 83-yard drive that took 4:02 off the clock.

SNU answered with a 57-yard return on the ensuing kickoff and cut he Southeastern lead to 21-14 four plays later when Porter hit Vance Hooper for a 15-yard touchdown with 4:49 to play.

The Storm picked up a pair of first downs, burning 3:55 off the clock but after a three-yard punt Southern Nazarene took over at its own 46-yard line with 54 seconds to play.

Porter found Nate Walker for 52 yards on the first play and scored from two yards out a play later to make the score 21-20.

Porter then turned the corner on a two-point conversion and Southeastern was now trailing 22-21.

The Storm moved to the Crimson Storm 38-yard line in the final 34 seconds but Hatley’s final toss into the end zone was picked off.