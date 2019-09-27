Herald Democrat

7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA


McK. North 1-0 4-1 215 167


John Tyler 1-0 1-4 40 142


W. Mesquite 1-0 1-4 116 220


Mes. Poteet 0-0 1-3 92 151


Sherman 0-1 3-2 134 115


Texas High 0-1 3-2 127 70


Wylie East 0-1 2-3 130 183


Friday, Sept. 27


McKinney North 49, Sherman 28*


John Tyler 16, Texas High 0*


West Mesquite 37, Wylie East 14*


(Mesquite Poteet bye)


Friday, Oct. 4


Mesquite Poteet at Sherman


John Tyler at Wylie East


McKinney North at Texas High


(West Mesquite bye)


7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA


Frisco High 3-0 5-0 237 145


Denison 2-1 3-2 187 159


F. Reedy 2-1 3-2 129 143


D. Braswell 2-1 3-2 221 180


Lovejoy 1-1 2-2 147 113


Princeton 1-1 2-2 151 150


F. Leb. Trail 1-2 3-2 160 175


Lake Dallas 0-2 1-3 100 95


F. Memorial 0-3 1-4 112 198


Thursday, Aug. 29


Frisco High 45, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 17


Denton Braswell 48, Red Oak 27


Frisco Reedy 17, Plano West 7


Thursday, Sept. 26


Frisco Lebanon Trail 37, Frisco Memorial 35


Friday, Sept. 27


Denison 52 Princeton 31


Lovejoy at Denton Braswell 59, Lovejoy 51, 3 OT


Frisco High 35, Frisco Reedy 31


(Lake Dallas bye)


Friday, Oct. 4


Lake Dallas at Denison


Princeton at Frisco High


Frisco Reedy at Frisco Memorial (at Toyota)


Frisco Lebanon Trail at Lovejoy


(Denton Braswell bye)


4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


Whitesboro 1-0 3-2 83 113


Pilot Point 1-0 4-1 153 83


Boyd 1-0 4-1 175 48


Bowie 0-0 0-4 45 149


Brock 0-1 3-2 89 65


Paradise 0-1 3-2 159 103


Ponder 0-1 2-3 110 181


Friday, Sept. 27


Pilot Point 20, Brock 14


Boyd 56, Ponder 6


Whitesboro 28, Paradise 20


(Bowie bye)


Friday, Oct. 4


Bowie at Brock


Pilot Point at Whitesboro


Paradise at Ponder


(Boyd bye)


5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


Pottsboro 1-0 5-0 229 76


Van Alstyne 1-0 2-3 103 158


Howe 1-0 2-3 146 130


Lone Oak 0-0 1-3 92 170


Rains 0-1 2-3 98 180


Commerce 0-1 1-4 113 189


Bonham 0-1 1-4 134 257


Friday, Sept. 27


Howe 66, Bonham 28


Pottsboro 63, Commerce 14


Van Alstyne 29, Rains 21


(Lone Oak bye)


Friday, Oct. 4


Pottsboro at Van Alstyne


Rains at Howe


Lone Oak at Commerce


(Bonham bye)


5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


Gunter 1-0 4-1 178 61


City View 1-0 4-1 225 65


Henrietta 1-0 3-2 107 97


Holliday 0-0 3-1 115 62


Nocona 0-1 2-3 103 213


S&S 0-1 0-5 75 325


Callisburg 0-1 0-5 40 156


Friday, Sept. 27


Gunter 58, Nocona 6


City View 48, S&S 0


Henrietta 34, Callisburg 0


(Holliday bye)


Friday, Oct. 4


S&S at Gunter


Nocona at Henrietta


Holliday at City View


(Callisburg bye)


9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


Bells 1-0 2-3 111 104


Cooper 1-0 2-3 130 155


Chisum 1-0 2-3 138 199


Blue Ridge 0-0 2-2 96 119


Whitewright 0-1 3-2 137 134


Leonard 0-1 2-3 151 172


Prairiland 0-1 1-4 76 151


Friday, Sept. 27


Bells 35, Leonard 20


Chisum 42, Whitewright 33


Cooper 26, Prairiland 21


Pantego Christian 47, Blue Ridge 21


Friday, Oct. 4


Blue Ridge at Whitewright


Prairiland at Leonard


Chisum at Cooper


(Bells bye)


5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA


Trenton 0-0 3-1 135 48


Collinsville 0-0 3-2 102 86


Valley View 0-0 3-2 139 111


Tom Bean 0-0 1-4 74 129


Celeste 0-0 1-4 108 105


Friday, Sept. 27


Seymour 32, Collinsville 26


Tom Bean 36, Chico 28


Lindsay 15, Celeste 7


Valley View 12, Muenster 7


Friday, Oct. 4


Collinsville at Lindsay


Trenton at Como-Pickton


Tom Bean at Era


Wolfe City at Celeste


(Valley View bye)


9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA


x-Muenster 0-0 3-2 109 80


x-Cumby 0-0 4-1 198 128


x-Tioga 0-0 2-3 88 144


x-Era 0-0 0-4 39 223


x-clinched playoff spot


Friday, Sept. 27


Wolfe City 46, Tioga 14


Cumby 64, Detroit 42


Valley View 12, Muenster 7


Electra 45, Era 8


Friday, Oct. 4


Alvord at Tioga


Honey Grove at Cumby


Tom Bean at Era


Childress at Muenster