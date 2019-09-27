7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
McK. North 1-0 4-1 215 167
John Tyler 1-0 1-4 40 142
W. Mesquite 1-0 1-4 116 220
Mes. Poteet 0-0 1-3 92 151
Sherman 0-1 3-2 134 115
Texas High 0-1 3-2 127 70
Wylie East 0-1 2-3 130 183
Friday, Sept. 27
McKinney North 49, Sherman 28*
John Tyler 16, Texas High 0*
West Mesquite 37, Wylie East 14*
(Mesquite Poteet bye)
Friday, Oct. 4
Mesquite Poteet at Sherman
John Tyler at Wylie East
McKinney North at Texas High
(West Mesquite bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Frisco High 3-0 5-0 237 145
Denison 2-1 3-2 187 159
F. Reedy 2-1 3-2 129 143
D. Braswell 2-1 3-2 221 180
Lovejoy 1-1 2-2 147 113
Princeton 1-1 2-2 151 150
F. Leb. Trail 1-2 3-2 160 175
Lake Dallas 0-2 1-3 100 95
F. Memorial 0-3 1-4 112 198
Thursday, Aug. 29
Frisco High 45, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 17
Denton Braswell 48, Red Oak 27
Frisco Reedy 17, Plano West 7
Thursday, Sept. 26
Frisco Lebanon Trail 37, Frisco Memorial 35
Friday, Sept. 27
Denison 52 Princeton 31
Lovejoy at Denton Braswell 59, Lovejoy 51, 3 OT
Frisco High 35, Frisco Reedy 31
(Lake Dallas bye)
Friday, Oct. 4
Lake Dallas at Denison
Princeton at Frisco High
Frisco Reedy at Frisco Memorial (at Toyota)
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Lovejoy
(Denton Braswell bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Whitesboro 1-0 3-2 83 113
Pilot Point 1-0 4-1 153 83
Boyd 1-0 4-1 175 48
Bowie 0-0 0-4 45 149
Brock 0-1 3-2 89 65
Paradise 0-1 3-2 159 103
Ponder 0-1 2-3 110 181
Friday, Sept. 27
Pilot Point 20, Brock 14
Boyd 56, Ponder 6
Whitesboro 28, Paradise 20
(Bowie bye)
Friday, Oct. 4
Bowie at Brock
Pilot Point at Whitesboro
Paradise at Ponder
(Boyd bye)
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Pottsboro 1-0 5-0 229 76
Van Alstyne 1-0 2-3 103 158
Howe 1-0 2-3 146 130
Lone Oak 0-0 1-3 92 170
Rains 0-1 2-3 98 180
Commerce 0-1 1-4 113 189
Bonham 0-1 1-4 134 257
Friday, Sept. 27
Howe 66, Bonham 28
Pottsboro 63, Commerce 14
Van Alstyne 29, Rains 21
(Lone Oak bye)
Friday, Oct. 4
Pottsboro at Van Alstyne
Rains at Howe
Lone Oak at Commerce
(Bonham bye)
5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Gunter 1-0 4-1 178 61
City View 1-0 4-1 225 65
Henrietta 1-0 3-2 107 97
Holliday 0-0 3-1 115 62
Nocona 0-1 2-3 103 213
S&S 0-1 0-5 75 325
Callisburg 0-1 0-5 40 156
Friday, Sept. 27
Gunter 58, Nocona 6
City View 48, S&S 0
Henrietta 34, Callisburg 0
(Holliday bye)
Friday, Oct. 4
S&S at Gunter
Nocona at Henrietta
Holliday at City View
(Callisburg bye)
9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Bells 1-0 2-3 111 104
Cooper 1-0 2-3 130 155
Chisum 1-0 2-3 138 199
Blue Ridge 0-0 2-2 96 119
Whitewright 0-1 3-2 137 134
Leonard 0-1 2-3 151 172
Prairiland 0-1 1-4 76 151
Friday, Sept. 27
Bells 35, Leonard 20
Chisum 42, Whitewright 33
Cooper 26, Prairiland 21
Pantego Christian 47, Blue Ridge 21
Friday, Oct. 4
Blue Ridge at Whitewright
Prairiland at Leonard
Chisum at Cooper
(Bells bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Trenton 0-0 3-1 135 48
Collinsville 0-0 3-2 102 86
Valley View 0-0 3-2 139 111
Tom Bean 0-0 1-4 74 129
Celeste 0-0 1-4 108 105
Friday, Sept. 27
Seymour 32, Collinsville 26
Tom Bean 36, Chico 28
Lindsay 15, Celeste 7
Valley View 12, Muenster 7
Friday, Oct. 4
Collinsville at Lindsay
Trenton at Como-Pickton
Tom Bean at Era
Wolfe City at Celeste
(Valley View bye)
9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Muenster 0-0 3-2 109 80
x-Cumby 0-0 4-1 198 128
x-Tioga 0-0 2-3 88 144
x-Era 0-0 0-4 39 223
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday, Sept. 27
Wolfe City 46, Tioga 14
Cumby 64, Detroit 42
Valley View 12, Muenster 7
Electra 45, Era 8
Friday, Oct. 4
Alvord at Tioga
Honey Grove at Cumby
Tom Bean at Era
Childress at Muenster