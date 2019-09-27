Kylie Jackman had eight kills and 12 digs for Sherman but Princeton had a 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 victory against the Lady Bearcats in Bearcat Gymnasium to open District 10-5A action.

Ryan Dobbs added six kills and Samantha Graham handed out 14 assists to go with eight digs for Sherman (5-27, 0-1), which plays at Wylie East on Tuesday.

McKinney North 3, Denison 0

In McKinney, Laney Muirhead put down 11 kills for Denison but McKinney North earned a 25-15, 25-9, 25-16 victory against the Lady Yellow Jackets in the District 10-5A opener.

Taryn Gaines added three kills and three blocks for Denison (13-19, 0-1), which plays at Lovejoy on Tuesday.

District 9-3A

Gunter 3, Callisburg 0

In Callisburg, Beth Gilbreath had 20 kills and 13 digs as Gunter defeated Callisburg, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21, in district action.

Nyah Ingram collected 24 digs to go with three aces for Gunter (24-10, 4-0), which plays at Ponder on Tuesday in a battle for sole possession of first place.

Pilot Point 3, S&S 0

In Pilot Point, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-11, 25-14, 25-7 loss against Pilot Point in district action.

S&S (3-11, 0-4) will travel to Pottsboro on Tuesday.

Ponder 3, Pottsboro 0

In Pottsboro, the Lady Cardinals couldn’t keep place with first-place Ponder as the Lady Lions earned a 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 win during district action.

Pottsboro (16-15, 1-3) will host S&S on Tuesday.

District 10-3A

Van Alstyne 3, Whitewright 0

In Whitewright, Valerie Young had nine kills and eight assists as first-place Van Alstyne defeated Whitewright, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12, in district action.

Micah Welch added eight kills, 13 assists and 16 digs, Janessa Crawford chipped in six kills and six digs, Lindi Boling collected 14 digs to go with four assists and four aces, Hannah Hemphill, Sydney Ingram and Samantha Moore all contributed four kills apiece and Sydney Sullivan finished with 10 digs and for Van Alstyne (24-4, 5-0), which plays at Howe on Tuesday.

Bonham 3, Howe 0

In Bonham, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 loss against second-place Bonham in district action.

Howe (13-14, 1-3) will host first-place Van Alstyne on Tuesday.

Bells 3, Leonard 2

In Bells, Gabby Smith had 23 kills and eight digs as the Lady Panthers outlasted Leonard, 25-13, 25-14, 24-26, 22-25, 15-10, in district action.

Bella Smith added 20 kills, seven digs and two blocks, Jaiden Tocquigny put down five kills, Kayton Arnold chipped in four kills, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 47 assists, Mia Moore collected 10 digs and Cheznie Hale finished with seven digs for Bells (19-12, 3-1), which hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

District 11-2A

Collinsville 3, Saint Jo 0

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates earned a 25-10, 25-17, 25-9 victory against Saint Jo in district action.

Collinsville (28-8, 4-0) travels to Lindsay for a battle to gain sole possession of first place.

Forestburg 3, Tioga 2

In Forestburg, the Lady Bulldogs were unable to complete the comeback attempt as Forestburg defeated Tioga, 25-13, 25-16, 20-25, 20-25, 26-24, in district action.

Tioga will host Valley View on Tuesday.

Non-district

Blue Ridge 3, Tom Bean 1

In Tom Bean, Chloe Farrer had 10 kills, 23 digs and three blocks for the Lady Tomcats but Blue Ridge earned a 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-10 victory in non-district action.

Emma Lowing added six kills, 10 digs and two blocks, Kaitlyn Lind put down six kills, Taylor Whitehurst collected 35 digs to go with four aces, Shelby Mason chipped in 24 kills, Raylynn Adams finished with 21 kills and Laramie Worley contributed 19 kills for Tom Bean (9-16), which returns to District 12-2A at home against Trenton on Tuesday.