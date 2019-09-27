TOM BEAN — Ryan Weems was 7-of-19 for 115 yards and a touchdown, ran 16 times for 94 yards and TD and returned an interception for a score as the Tomcats picked up their first win of the season with a 36-28 victory over Chico in non-district action.

Tom Bean (1-4) held a 22-7 half-time lead before Chico (2-3) scored twice to get within two points with 10 minutes remaining. But the Tomcats tacked on two for TDs and held off the Dragons.

Kaleb Graham had 11 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown while Caleb Higgs caught three passes for 72 yards and a TD and also scored on the ground for the Tomcats, who play at Era on Friday.

Seymour 32, Collinsville 26

In Seymour, Trey Shelby had 23 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns during Collinsville’s non-district loss against Seymour.

Luis Hernandez completed 14-of-25 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, Justin Hernandez caught six passes for 64 yards, Nathan Bocanegra added two catches for 46 yards and a TD and Kevin Leyva also scored on the ground for Collinsville (3-2), which plays at Lindsay on Friday.

Wolfe City 46, Tioga 14

In Wolfe City, Kaleb Scott had 12 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 33 yards during Tioga’s non-district loss against Wolfe City.

Reagan Mejia was 8-of-17 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and Caleb McKinney’s lone reception was a 60-yard TD pass for Tioga (2-3), which hosts Alvord in non-district action on Friday.

Amarien Jones had 14 carries for 97 yards and three touchdowns while Corey Vaughn finished with 10 carries for 132 and two TDs and Ben Cagle totaled 173 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for Wolfe City (4-1).

District 4-3A (I)

Whitesboro 28, Paradise 20

In Paradise, Cade Acker ran for 113 yards and a touchdown as Whitesboro scored twice in the final 10 minutes for a district-opening win against Paradise.

Jacob Smith came up with an interception to seal the win for Whitesboro (3-2, 1-0), which was down 14-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Devon Price had two TD runs and Tryston Gaines also scored on the ground for the Bearcats, who host Pilot Point on Friday.

Wyatt Reeves ran for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 89 yards for a score for Paradise (3-2, 0-1).

District 5-3A (I)

Van Alstyne 29, Rains 21

In Emory, Jake Carroll had 15 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns as Van Alstyne rallied to beat Emory Rains in the district opener.

Van Alstyne (2-3, 1-0) was down 21-0 after the first quarter but held Rains (2-3, 0-1) scoreless to pull off the comeback with three touchdowns in the second half.

Drelin Davis had four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns, Zachary Moncier added eight carries for 63 yards and Gavin Montgomery was 10-of-17 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns and ran six times for 58 yards for the Panthers.

District 5-3A (II)

Gunter 58, Nocona 6

In Nocona, Peyton Lowe had five carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns and also returned an interception 18 yards for a score as Gunter opened district play with a victory over Nocona.

Mitchell Brewer was 4-of-6 passing for 39 yards, including a TD pass to David Denton, and ran eight times for 56 yards and two TDs, Clayton Reed and Ethan Sloan also scored on the ground and and Brandon Wilcocks led with seven carries for 65 yards for Gunter (4-1, 1-0), which has won 23 straight district contests. The Tigers host S&S on Friday.

Chandler Fenoglio had 14 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown to lead Nocona (2-3, 0-1), which finished with just 114 yards

City View 48, S&S 0

In Sadler, Blake Smith had seven catches for 53 yards for S&S during the Rams’ district-opening loss against City View.

Colby McSpedden led the way with 20 carries for 56 yards as the Rams (0-5, 0-1), who have lost 16 straight games, managed 141 yards. S&S will play at defending district champ Gunter on Friday.

Isaiah Marks threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score for City View (4-1, 1-0), which had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

District 9-3A (II)

Chisum 42, Whitewright 33

In Paris, Dylan Cordell had 14 carries for 161 yards and five touchdowns during Whitewright’s district-opening loss against Paris Chisum.

Marshall Mangrum added six carries for 27 yards and was 9-of-17 for 119 yards passing, Ryne Godbey caught two passes for 34 yards and Trevor McCartney had three catches for 30 yards for Whitewright (3-2, 0-1), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday.

Chisum (2-3, 1-0) had a 28-18 lead at half-time.