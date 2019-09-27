POTTSBORO — Last week the Cardinals tied a school record. This week they set one.

In scoring more than 60 points each of the past two games, Pottsboro was able to produce its highest-scoring output in a game as it routed Commerce, 63-14, in the District 5-3A (I) opener at Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium.

Braden Plyler had nine carries for 78 yards and four touchdowns and was 7-of-10 passing for 179 yards and three TDs while Cy Shope finished with 12 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown as the home team raced out to a 56-0 half-time lead.

The Cardinals (5-0, 1-0) had tied the school mark in their 62-28 win against Aubrey and went one point more in taking down the Tigers (1-4, 0-1). Pottsboro had scored 62 points in a game two other times before this season, against Bells in 2006 and in triple overtime against Caddo Mills in 2013. It is also the first time the Cardinals scored at least 60 points in back-to-back games.

Pottsboro received the ball first and needed just six plays to score with and Plyler walking into the end zone from the two-yard line.

Commerce tried to answer back but failed on a field goal attempt.

Pottsboro took over at its 20 and capped the drive off with a 57-yard pass from Plyler to Titus Lyons to make it 14-0. The Cardinals then came up with a turnover on the 38-yard line and score again on a six-yard carry by Plyler for a 21-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter would be more of the same as Pottsboro put together along long drive that started at its 11 and finished with another TD run by Plyler, this time from 19 yards out.

Pottsboro continued to add its its lead on the next possession when Shope scored on a three-yard run with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

When the Cardinals went into the locker room at the break they had a 56-0 lead.

Plyler scored on an 11-yard run in the middle of the second quarter and it was 42-0 when he connected with Ezra Fritts on a 52-yard TD pass a little more than a minute later. It was the only catch of the night for Fritts.

Lyons caught an 11-yard touchdown pass with seconds remaining in the half. He finished with three catches for 79 yards and the two TD grabs.

Early in the third quarter, Jasek Hooker came up with an interception and two plays later Pottsboro cashed in the turnover as Zach Talley scored from the five. The extra point proved to be the scoring that gave the Cardinals their school record.

The chance at a shutout ended on the ensuing kickoff as Brad Caldwell ran it back 95 yards to get Commerce, which finished with 222 yards and had six turnovers, four of which were fumbles, on the board in the middle of the third quarter.

Hooker came up with a second interception before Commerce’s offense was able to score some points on a seven-yard TD pass from J’don Wilson to Ty Hoffman with five seconds remaining in the contest.

This week Pottsboro travels to defending district champion Van Alstyne while Commerce hosts Lone Oak, which had the district bye to start.