Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at McKinney North

What: District 7-5A (I)

Where: McKinney ISD Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Sherman 3-1; McKinney North 3-1

Last week: Sherman won 23-6 against Justin Northwest; McKinney North won 56-34 against Rockwall Heath

Series: Sherman leads 6-3

Last season: Sherman won 59-21

Players to watch: Sherman: WR Benji Omayebu, LB Ethan Bedgood; McKinney North: QB Dillon Markiewicz, LB Brian King

Notable: The Bearcats are seeking their first four-game winning streak since 2012 … Sherman's defense has improved each week, allowing fewer points every contest … The teams tied for third place, along with West Mesquite, but Sherman and North were the two that advanced to the playoffs via tie-breaker.

Denison at Princeton

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Jackie Hendrix Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 2-2, 1-1; Princeton 2-1, 1-0

Last week: Denison lost 35-32 against Frisco Reedy; Princeton won 31-21 against Lake Dallas

Series: Denison leads 1-0

Last season: Denison won 45-20

Players to watch: Denison: RB Jadarian Price, LB Cam Wheeler; Princeton: RB Jay Hill, DL Colton Malone

Notable: The Jackets have won both of their road games this season … Price returned last week after missing the previous two-and-half games due to injury … Princeton is one victory short of its win total in 2018.

Whitesboro at Paradise

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 2-2; Paradise 3-1

Last week: Whitesboro won 21-16 against Farmersville; Paradise won 36-13 against Callisburg

Series: Whitesboro leads 4-1

Last season: Whitesboro won 60-26

Players to watch: Whitesboro: RB Devon Price, DL Carson Hickman; Paradise: QB Jace Essig, DL Hadden Clanin

Notable: The 60 points scored by the Bearcats last season were the most scored by the program in a district game since 2011 … Paradise's only win in the series was in 2002 … Paradise finished fifth in the district standings last season, two games out of a playoff spot.

Howe at Bonham

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Warrior Stadium

Records: Howe 1-3; Bonham 1-3

Last week: Howe lost 34-7 against Boyd; Bonham lost 49-17 against Dallas Hillcrest

Series: Howe leads 2-1

Last season: Bonham won 49-26

Players to watch: Howe: WR Kolby Windon, DL Jackson Adkins; Bonham: WR Jerrell Stewart, LB Luke Porter

Notable: Howe is looking to snap a six-game district losing streak … The Bulldogs were down just 13-7 at half-time last week before Boyd broke the game open in the second half … Bonham has already lost more regular season games than a year ago, when it was the district runner-up.

Commerce at Pottsboro

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Commerce 1-3; Pottsboro 4-0

Last week: Commerce lost 29-24 against Kemp; Pottsboro won 62-28 against Aubrey

Series: Commerce leads 7-5

Last season: Pottsboro won 38-0

Players to watch: Commerce: RB Dayton Dunbar, DL Coda Clayton; Pottsboro: WR Jasek Hooker, DL Keatyn Eitelman

Notable: Pottsboro has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 87-0 … The 62 points scored last week tied the program record, done twice before against Bells in 2006 and Caddo Mills – in triple overtime – in 2013 … Commerce's only victory last season came in district play, a 40-14 win over Howe.

Van Alstyne at Rains

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Wildcat Stadium

Records: Van Alstyne 1-3; Rains 2-2

Last week: Van Alstyne lost 26-8 against Gainesville; Rains won 32-26 against White Oak

Series: Van Alstyne leads 1-0

Last season: Van Alstyne won 51-0

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Cam Montgomery, DB Roberto Torres; Rains: RB Mason Songer, LB Devin Jacks

Notable: Van Alstyne is the defending district champion and trying for back-to-back crowns for the first time since the 1962-63 seasons … The Panthers have already matched their number of losses from last regular season … Rains, which missed the playoffs by a game in 2018, is on a two-game winning streak.

Gunter at Nocona

What: District 5-3A (II)

Where: Jack Crain Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 3-1; Nocona 2-2

Last week: Gunter won 35-0 against Pilot Point; Nocona lost 61-7 against Valley View

Series: Tied 1-1

Last season: Gunter won 49-0

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Saul Rodriguez, DL Braden Sloan; Nocona: RB Chandler Fenoglio, LB Jason Sparkman

Notable: Gunter has won 22 straight district games going back to 2015 and a win would give them 29 wins in their last 30 district match-ups … The Tigers have won their last two games by a combined 84-7 margin … Nocona has been outscored 113-7 in its pair of losses.

City View at S&S

What: District 5-3A (II)

Where: Ram Stadium

Records: City View 3-1; S&S 0-4

Last week: City View lost 41-35 against Jacksboro; S&S lost 41-7 against Ponder

Series: City View leads 1-0

Last season: City View won 52-16

Players to watch: City View: QB Isaiah Marks, LB Tyler Ross; S&S: RB Colby McSpedden, DB Joey Carter

Notable: S&S had scored at least 14 points in each game before last week … The Rams are trying to break a 15-game losing streak dating back to 2017 … City View has scored at least 46 points in each of its wins.

Leonard at Bells

What: District 9-3A (II)

Where: Panther Stadium

Records: Leonard 2-2; Bells 1-3

Last week: Leonard won 39-24 against Detroit; Bells lost 7-6 against Collinsville

Series: Leonard leads 26-15-1

Last season: Bells won 36-16

Players to watch: Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, LB Bryce Baker; Bells: WR Tanner Carter, DL Ben Branam

Notable: All of Bells' games have been decided by a single possession and a combined 20 points … The Panthers were held to single-digits for the first time since 2016 … Leonard has already matched its win total from last season, when the Tigers finished a game behind Bells for the district's final playoff spot.

Whitewright at Chisum

What: District 9-3A (II)

Where: Mustang Stadium

Records: Whitewright 3-1; Chisum 1-3

Last week: Whitewright Whitewright won 21-18 against Lindsay; Chisum won 55-8 against Clarksville

Series: Whitewright leads 3-2

Last season: Chisum won 55-28

Players to watch: Whitewright: RB Dylan Cordell, LB Colby Jones; Chisum: RB Zaquavious Price, DL Caleb Pickering

Notable: Whitewright has already won more games than it did all of 2018 … A victory by the Tigers would match their win total from the previous two seasons combined … Chisum has been shut out twice this season, and scored 41 points and 55 points in the other two games.

Collinsville at Seymour

Where: Fair Park Stadium

Records: Collinsville 3-1; Seymour 1-3

Last week: Collinsville won 7-6 against Bells; Seymour lost 18-6 against Windthorst

Series: Seymour leads 3-1

Last season: Seymour won 24-14

Players to watch: Collinsville: RB Trey Shelby, DL Jack Boswell; Seymour: QB Nick Slaggle, LB Caden Gilbreath

Notable: The last time Collinsville scored single digits and won a game before last week was a 7-6 win over Lindsay in 2002 … The Pirates have allowed more than 12 points just once so far in 2019 … Seymour has already lost more games than it did last season, when it finished 10-2.

Chico at Tom Bean

Where: Tomcat Stadium

Records: Chico 2-2; Tom Bean 0-4

Last week: Chico lost 48-20 against Roscoe; Tom Bean lost 34-0 against Wolfe City

Series: Chico leads 1-0

Last season: Chico won 46-42

Players to watch: Chico: QB Eddie Salinas, DB Kenton Hedrick; Tom Bean: RB Kaleb Graham, DL Clayton Patzer

Notable: Tom Bean is trying to avoid its first 0-5 start since 2011 … Dating back to last season, the Tomcats have scored a touchdown or less in five of the past six games … Chico's loss last week came at a neutral site (Cisco).

Tioga at Wolfe City

Where: Don Howard Stadium

Records: Tioga 2-2; Wolfe City 3-1

Last week: Tioga won 36-28 against Celeste; Wolfe City won 34-0 against Tom Bean

Series: Wolfe City leads 1-0

Last season: Wolfe City won 54-0

Players to watch: Tioga: QB Reagan Mejia, DL Stewart Hodge; Wolfe City: QB Amarien Jones, DL Mo Russell

Notable: The 36 points last week marked a high-water mark since moving up to 11-man football before last season … Tioga has already won more games than it did last season … Wolfe City's leading rusher, Dylan Wilson, was seriously injured last week in the win over Tom Bean. He is expected to be okay but not play this week.