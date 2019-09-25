Austin College football player Colt Collins has been named the Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, the league office has announced.

Collins, a senior quarterback from Princeton, threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 139 yards and another score to lead Austin College to an upset victory over then-No. 19 Centre College. Collins threw what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the team facing fourth down, connecting on a nine-yard scoring strike.

Early in the game, Collins also broke the program’s 59-year-old record for total offense in a career, a mark previously held by Bo Miller. Collins now has 6,329 yards (4,952 passing; 1,377 rushing) and counting in his four years at AC.