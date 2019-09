Cade Acker, Sr., QB, Whitesboro

Acker helped Whitesboro snap a two-game losing streak by having a hand in all three touchdowns during the Bearcats’ 21-16 win against Farmersville. Acker ran 26 times for 197 yards and two TDs, was 6-of-9 passing for 39 yards and a touchdown and a touchdown, caught two passes for 16 yards and collected seven tackles on defense.

Week 1 — Zaelin Wimbish, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 2 — Braden Plyler, Jr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 3 — Benji Omayebu, Jr., DB, Sherman