WHITEWRIGHT — Bella Smith had 12 kills as Bells defeated Whitewright, 27-25, 25-17, 25-22, in District 10-3A action.

Gabby Smith added eight kills and four digs, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 23 assists, Jaiden Tocquigny and Kayton Arnold each chipped in a pair of kills and Mia Moore collected six digs for third-place Bells (18-12, 2-1), which hosts Leonard on Friday.

Callie McGee had five kills, Skylar Gerner totaled three kills, seven blocks and three aces. Katy Long finished with three kills, five aces and nine assists, Gracie Robinson collected 11 digs and Savannah Warford handed out 10 assists for Whitewright (4-19, 0-3), which hosts first-place Van Alstyne on Friday.

Van Alstyne 3, Bonham 0

In Van Alstyne, the Lady Panthers gained sole possession of first place with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 victory over Bonham in district action.

Van Alstyne (23-4, 4-0) travels to Whitewright on Friday.

District 9-3A

Callisburg 3, Pottsboro 2

In Callisburg, Taylor Hayes had 19 kills and three blocks for Pottsboro but Callisburg rallied past the Lady Cardinals, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 18-16, in district action.

Caroline Nix added 17 kills, Hannah Fellinger chipped in 10 kills and 17 digs, Sammy Wallis put down seven kills, Hadley Williams handed out 26 assists to go with nine digs, Hannah Graley contributed 14 assists and eight digs and Kayci Schiltz collected 16 digs for Pottsboro (16-14, 1-2), which hosts Ponder on Friday.

District 11-2A

Collinsville 3, Tioga 2

In Tioga, the Collinsville Lady Pirates rallied for a 16-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17, 15-6 victory against Tioga in district action.

Collinsville (27-8, 3-0), which remained tied with Lindsay for first place, hosts Saint Jo on Friday.

Tioga continues district play on Friday with a trip to Forestburg.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 3, Irving Highlands 0

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd had eight kills as the Lady Eagles earned a 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 win against Irving Highlands in district action.

Drew House collected 15 digs and Cana Miller chipped in eight digs for Texoma Christian (8-6, 4-3), which hosts Rockwall Heritage on Tuesday.

Non-district

Gunter 3, Sherman 0

In Gunter, Beth Gilbreath had 12 kills and three aces as the Lady Tigers defeated Sherman, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15, in non-district action.

Nyah Ingram added 13 digs and a pair of aces for Gunter (23-10), which returns to District 9-3A play with a trip to Callisburg on Friday.

Sherman (5-25) will open District 10-5A play by hosting Princeton on Friday.

Melissa 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Melissa Lady Cardinals earned a 25-17, 25-8, 25-16 win over the Lady Yellow Jackets in non-district action.

Denison (13-18) will open District 10-5A play at McKinney North on Friday.