BETHANY, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State bounced back from a slow start and had a trio of players reach double-digit kills but was unable to pull out the road victory with a 15-25, 25-15, 28-30, 15-25 loss at Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference play.

Caroline Griffith turned in a match-high 13 kills and had four blocks, while Malaysia Burns followed with 11 kills and Aleksandra Rodic added 10 kills.

Taylor Robinson added five kills and McKenzie Turkoly chipped in four kills, Jodi Dixon handed out 37 assists to go with seven digs and Caitlin Cosby led the defense with a match-high 22 digs to pace all defenders, while Grace Shehadeh followed with 12 digs, while Rodic and Sydney Meget finished with nine each for the Storm (1-10, 0-2).