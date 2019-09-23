MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southeastern Oklahoma State cross country made its longest road trip of the season, faced its largest field and ran its first 6K of 2019 and finished 13th in a 21-team field at the Rhodes Invitational.

Southeastern scored 344 points, just behind Christian Brothers in 12th while Tulsa took the top spot, followed by Cincinnati and Memphis in a race featuring five DI schools.

Rebekah Christman and Skye Summers led Southeastern and finished back-to-back in 55th and 56th, respectively.

Christman turned in a time of 23:21.3 while Summers was just four seconds behind in 23:25.6.

Regan Ramos was next with a time of 24:32.0, good for 84th place.

Jacy Springer clocked a time of 25:13.9 to finish 105th while Megan Rose followed in 26:09.5 to finish 120th.

Bailey Pritchett crossed in 28:51.3 for 157th place.

Southeastern will be back in action Friday at the Northwestern Oklahoma State Invitational.