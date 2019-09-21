TOM BEAN — Chloe Farrer had eight kills, 18 digs and three blocks as Tom Bean swept Wolfe City, 25-17, 26-24, 25-22, in the District 12-2A opener.

Raylynn Adams handed out 25 assists to go with 15 digs, Laramie Worley totaled three kills, four aces and six digs, Emma Lowing and Kyndle Selman each put down four kills, Taylor Whitehurst collected 28 digs to go with four kills, Shelby Mason contributed 20 digs and Morgan Stroud finished with eight digs for Tom Bean (9-15, 1-0), which is off until hosting Blue Ridge in non-district action on Friday.

District 9-3A

Gunter 3, Whitesboro 0

In Whitesboro, Beth Gilbreath had 12 kills and seven digs as Gunter defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-7, 25-7, 25-10, in 9-3A action.

Hanna Rubis added nine kills, Jacee Childers handed out 26 assists to go with eight digs and Shaw Pruitt finished with 12 assists and six digs for Gunter (22-10, 3-0), which hosts Sherman in non-district action on Tuesday.

Karley Wolf had four kills and five digs, Elly Harper totaled eight assists and five digs, Cortlyn Cobb put down three kills and Chesney Wolf collected five digs for Whitesboro, which hosts S&S on Tuesday.

Ponder 3, S&S 0

In Ponder, the Lady Rams were unable to come away with a victory as Ponder captured the 25-10, 25-13, 25-6 win in district action.

S&S (3-8, 0-2) will travel to Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne 3, Bells 0

In Van Alstyne, Valerie Young had 12 kills, 15 assists and 10 digs as Van Alstyne defeated Bells, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11, in district action.

Samantha Moore added 10 kills, Micah Welch chipped in seven kills, 18 assists and 12 digs, Sydney Ingram finished with five kills, Lindi Boling collected 20 digs and Sydney Sullivan totaled 13 digs for Van Alstyne (22-4, 3-0), which hosts Bonham in a battle for first place on Tuesday.

Bella Smith had 10 kills and two blocks, Gabby Smith added six kills and three digs, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 18 assists and Mia Moore collected four digs for Bells (17-12, 1-1), which plays at Whitewright on Tuesday.

District 11-2A

Collinsville 3, Valley View 2

In Valley View, Collinsville remained undefeated in district play with a 26-24, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14 victory over Valley View.

Collinsville (26-7, 2-0) will play at Tioga on Tuesday night.

Tioga 3, Alvord 0

In Alvord, Carly Hough had 15 kills as Tioga came away with a 25-18, 26-24, 25-17 victory in district action.

Nicole Hill added nine kills and Kassady Vandagriff chipped in eight kills for Tioga, which hosts Collinsville on Tuesday night

TAPPS District 2-3A

Dallas Lutheran 3, Texoma Christian 0

Drew House collected 10 digs for Texoma Christian but Dallas Lutheran defeated the Lady Eagles, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16, in district action.

Annika Hogan added eight digs, Jennifer Cogswell chipped in six digs and Jenna Fortenberry totaled six blocks for Texoma Christian (7-7, 3-3), which hosts Dallas Highlands on Tuesday night.