SAN MARCOS –San Antonio East Central running back Deangelo Rosemond scored five touchdowns and gained 254 yards on the ground to help the Hornets take down the San Marcos Rattlers in overtime, 41-38.

After his first two passes went incomplete, San Marcos senior quarterback Alex Garcia found receiver Diego Cruz wide open deep down the right sideline for a 75-yard score on the third play of the game.

The Rattlers then its second drive of the game to the end zone after a 43-yard pass to Aiden Robinson, followed by a 20-yard completion to running back Benito Canales put San Marcos on the one-yard line. Canales ran it in from there, extending San Marcos’ lead halfway through the first, 14-0.

East Central responded with 54-yard touchdown run from Rosemond on the next drive to make it 14-7 game.

A 52-yard pass from Garcia receiver to Takai Madgett put the Rattlers into Hornet territory again. Garcia capped that drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Rattlers a 21-7 lead.

Another big pass play from Garcia put the Rattlers on the board again, this one for 38 yards to Madgett to make it a 28-7 game. Madgett finished the game with five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Two personal fouls on San Marcos extended East Central’s next drive, allowing Rosemond to find the end zone from 17 yards out.

A botched snap on a punt for the Rattlers lost San Marcos 25 yards and setup East Central on its own 25 with six minutes left in the half. That led to a 10-yard touchdown run by Rosemond, his third of the game. Rosemond gained 147 yards on 14 carries (10.5 yards per carry) in the first half.

Garcia threw an interception with two minutes left, halting a promising drive for the Rattlers. The Hornets took advantage and tied the game at 28 with two seconds left on a 20-yard touchdown run by quarterback Caden Bosanko.

After eight combined touchdowns in the first half, neither team scored in the third quarter to keep the score tied at 28 into the fourth quarter.

East Central broke the scoreless streak in the first minute of the fourth quarter when Rosemod found the end zone from five yards out. It was the first lead for the Hornets at 35-28.

Garcia tied the game on the ensuing drive for the Rattlers on a 3-yard run with 8:53 left in the game.

Rosemond returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards to put East Central at the 30. However, the offense couldn’t gain any yards and Noah Chavez missed the 47-yard field goal attempt.

Chavez had a chance at redemption with a 24-yard field attempt as time expired but the ball bounced off the left upright, sending the game into overtime.

The Rattlers got the ball first in overtime, retaking the lead, 38-35, on a 46-yard field by Daniel Marquez.

A late hit on Bosanko as he went out of bounds at the 11 made it first and goal for the Hornets at the 7. Two plays later, Rosemond ran it in from five yards to secure the win for East Central.