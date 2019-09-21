WHITEWRIGHT — Dylan Cordell had 21 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes for 61 yards and a score as Whitewright edged Lindsay, 21-18, in non-district action.

Marshall Mangrum threw for 84 yards and two touchdowns while Trevor McCartney added a 13-yard TD catch for Whitewright (3-1), which surpassed its win total from last season.

The Tigers, who led 7-3 at half-time, start District 9-3A (II) play at Paris Chisum on Friday.

Pottsboro 62, Aubrey 28

In Pottsboro, Cy Shope had 24 carries for 235 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 65 yards and a score as Pottsboro stayed undefeated with a non-district win against Aubrey.

Braden Plyler completed 19-of-30 passes for 271 yards and three touchdown passes and an interception and also ran for 109 yards and two scores on 15 carries, Titus Lyons finished with eight catches for 125 yards and a TD and Ezra Fritts totaled five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown for Pottsboro (4-0), which hosts Commerce to open District 5-3A (I) play on Friday.

Tioga 36, Celeste 28

In Tioga, Reagan Mejia was 21-of-33 passing for 278 yards and five touchdowns as the Bulldogs held off Celeste in non-district action.

Caleb McKinney totaled 10 catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns, Marshall Lease added two receptions for 60 yards and two TDs and Kaleb Scott finished with 10 catches for 92 yards and caught six passes for 44 yards for Tioga (2-2), which has already surpassed last season's win total. The Bulldogs play at Wolfe City on Friday.

Bryce Jurca had 16 carries for 84 yards and touchdowns to lead Celeste (1-3).

Whitesboro 21, Farmersville 16

In Farmersville, Cade Acker had 26 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns and also threw a TD pass as the Bearcats held off Farmersville in non-district action.

Tryston Gaines four catches for 19 yards and the touchdown grab for for Whitesboro (2-2), which trailed 10-7 at half-time before opening a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter, and will open District 4-3A (I) play at Paradise on Friday.

Boyd 34, Howe 7

In Howe, Rendyn Lamance had 12 carries for 93 yards and three touchdowns as Boyd defeated Howe in non-district action.

Allen Gaught added 14 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown for Boyd (3-1), which led 13-7 at half-time before pulling away.

Howe (1-3) travels to Bonham on Friday for the start of District 5-3A (I) play.

Wolfe City 34, Tom Bean 0

In Tom Bean, Dylan Wilson ran eight times for 88 yards and three touchdowns as Wolfe City beat Tom Bean in non-district action.

Amarien Jones finished with 116 yards and a TD on 12 carries and Corey Vaughn chipped in nine carries for 58 yards and a score for Wolfe City (3-1).

Tom Bean (0-4) finished with 55 yards, including 35 carries for 28 yards. The Tomcats will host Chico on Friday.