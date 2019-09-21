McKINNEY — Denison’s Damian Moreno had a top-10 finish in the Division I race at the Lovejoy Cross-Country Fall Festival at Myers Park.

Moreno had a time of 17:13 to take seventh and the Yellow Jackets finished 22nd in a field of 33rd teams.

Tommy Prater was 85th in a time of 18:31, Ty Kirkbride was 105th in 18:50, JaCobey Boyce was 188th in 20:13, Keghan Edgette placed 201 in 20:55, Kulbeth Carrington finished 211th in 21:11 and Logan Voight was 216th in 23:14 for Denison.

Sherman’s Dylan Roberson led the Bearcats, who were 27th, with a time of 18:30.08 to finish 85th while Samuel Sanchez was 118th in 18:48.10, Adrian Paulin was 192nd in 19:34.71, Victor Mata was 200th in 19:42.88, Skylar Wright placed 202nd with a time of 19:44.27 and Justin Reyna finished 246th in 20:39.59.

On the girls side, Roni Douda led the Lady Yellow Jackets, who were 15th out of 27 teams, with a time of 21:29 and placed 21st. Christina Hernandez was 54th in 22:29, Paige McMillan was 103rd at 23:16, Karolyn Erives was 122nd in 23:44, Ashlinn Hamilton was 131st in 23:57, Breanna Branch took 134th in 24:02, Regan McClure was 150th in 24:21 and Reagan Payne finished 179th in 25:15 for Denison.

Sherman’s Lisbeth Sanchez led the Lady Bearcats with a time of 23:38.54 to place 117th while Serena Mull was 183rd with a time of 25:28.96, Brandy Moran was 203rd in 26:43.36 and Summer Jones was 205th in 26:51.96.

Denison will host the Waterloo Run on Saturday and welcome 34 high school teams and 23 middle school teams to run the course at Waterloo Lake.

In the Division II race, the Whitesboro girls were the runner-up behind Celina and ahead of Melissa.

Peyton Muntz led the Lady Bearcats as the runner-up in 20:11.88 wile Vanesa Melchor was ninth in 21:54.08, Zalenka Brannan was 11th in 21:58.96, Allison Muntz finished 14th in 22:10.51, Litzi Juarez was 44th in 24:23.76, Skyler Brannan was 62nd in 25:13.35, Madison Luton placed 64th with a time of 25:26.13, Abigail Velton was 69th in 25:49.86, Cynthia Morales was 92nd in 27:54.52 and Maria Lopez finished 95th in 28:05.68.

The Whitesboro boys earned third place. Osvaldo Melchor led the way with a time of 18:04.25 to place 15th while Hunter Case was 23rd in 18:28.34, Jesus Flores was 31st in 18:41.95, Angel Ruiz was 34th in 18:46.89, Adrian Landeros finished 46th in a time of 19:14.38 and Deacon Carey was 50th in 19:30.08.