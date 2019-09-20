PONDER — Umbrellas popped open and closed throughout the contest but not even the occasional rain could help the S&S Rams slow the Ponder Lions’ run game.

Behind running back Terrance Clark and with the help of quarterback Chase Taylor, Ponder racked up 321 rushing yards to defeat the visiting Rams, 41-7, in non-district action.

Clark finished with 204 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries while Taylor totaled 91 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with 105 yards and one touchdown in the air. Clark’s total ended just 25 yards short of the school record for rushing yards in a game for Ponder (2-2).

S&S (0-4) tied the game in the first quarter but was unable to respond after the Lions went up 14-7 after the first quarter and 22-7 at the half. The Rams, who have lost 15 straight games, open District 5-3A (II) play at home against City View on Friday.

After Clark opened the scoring with a nine-yard run, S&S pulled even when Joey Baggs found the end zone from six yards out.

Clark put the Lions, who matched their win total from last season, back in front to stay with an 11-yard TD run in the quarter and Taylor had a 30-yard TD in the second stanza.

Baggs had 69 yards and the TD on 10 carries while Colby McSpedden added 55 yards on 11 attempts, but the Lions eliminated the passing game, allowing four completions for 48 yards — one a 31-yard reception by Blake Smith.

After making the Rams one-dimensional, Ponder forced three turnovers while pitching a shutout in the final three quarters of the game.

Taylor’s favorite target in the pass game was Demetri Stowers who caught four passes for 80 yards and one touchdown — a 47-yarder in the third quarter — as Ponder finished with 426 yards.