If recent history is any indication, LBJ is due for another district title.

Playing rival McCallum Thursday at House Park — a game whose winner has gone on to earn at least a share of the district title every year since 2004 — the Jaguars dominated from start to finish during a 56-0 rout in the District 12-5A Division I opener.

“Our pre-district schedule is all about playing solid opponents to test us and see where we’re at,” said LBJ coach Jahmal Fenner, whose team defeated Elgin and Los Fresnos and lost to Waco La Vega during the first three weeks. “I feel like our kids played with heart and desire tonight and built off the momentum we gained in the (pre-district). That’s what it’s all about is preparation for district and sometimes you can learn more from a loss.”

Though Da’qwon Donaldson rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns, Hunter Scott threw scoring strikes on three of his four completions and Sean Fresch returned a punt for a TD, LBJ was most impressive on defense.

The Jaguars (3-1, 1-0, District 12-5AI) held McCallum (1-3, 0-1) to 74 yards of offense, some of which came on runs in the fourth quarter with the outcome long determined. Take away those late runs, and the Jaguars barely yielded a yard per play.

“We just executed the game plan,” LBJ senior defensive lineman Fred Givens said. “Coach put in a good game plan, and we just executed. We’ve put in the work, and if you do that you’ll be victorious in the end.”

Scott hit Fresch and Andrew Mukuba on scoring passes of 35 and 30 yards and Donaldson had touchdown runs of 10, 1 and 38 yards as the Jaguars took a 35-0 halftime lead.

Scott — who finished with 157 yards passing — tossed his third touchdown pass early in the third quarter, connecting with Danny Davis from 40 yards out.

All four of Scott’s completions came on wide receiver slip-screens, with the Jaguar wideouts turning the catches into touchdowns or big gains.

“We started out with the screens, went to the running game, then went back to the screens,” said Donaldson, who added a 70-yard scoring run in the fourth after Fresch’s 45-yard punt return. “We were blocking really well and they couldn’t do anything about it.”

Though history is on his side with a win in this game, Fenner said the Jaguars will still employ a week-by-week mentality as they enter a bye week before hosting North East Oct. 4. But with the way LBJ’s defense has played four the first four weeks, Fenner likes his chances at a district title and more going forward.

“The defense is the heart of our team,” he said. “We feel like with the defense we have, it gives us a great opportunity to make a deep playoff run.”