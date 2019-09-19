Now that the annual Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner is in the rearview mirror, the attention of local quacker backers turns to the next DU banquet on the 2019 calendar.

That just so happens to be the 44th annual Texoma DU dinner, scheduled for its usual appearance on the second Tuesday evening in October.

This year, that date falls onto the calendar on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with the event opening up its doors beginning at 6 p.m.

But unlike recent years when the dinner has been held out at North Texas Regional Airport, the long running DU fundraiser for the Denison/Sherman communities will make a move to new banquet facilities that promise great food, great comfort, and ease of access.

The dinner remains within the Denison city limits, but this year it will be at the Hilton Garden Inn banquet facilities at 5015 S. U.S. 75, a well known spot that is directly across the highway from Texoma Medical Center.

While there are still a few weeks remaining until that dinner takes place, ticket sales and sponsorship sales are brisk right now. In other words, don’t procrastinate as the local DU dinner makes a move for 2019.

For those who purchase advanced tickets, prices are $60 for adults and $30 for youth 17 years of age and under (Greenwings). At the door on the night of the 2019 banquet, ticket prices go up $10 additional dollars.

One of the strongest DU events in North Texas each fall, this year’s Texoma DU dinner promises plenty of sporting firearms, hunting and fishing gear, decorative wildlife and sporting art, special edition decoys and bronze sculptures, a wide array of DU collectibles, trips and a whole lot more. Merchandise will be awarded through door prizes, raffles, special games, a silent auction and a rousing live auction that is the highlight of the night.

Once again, the Texoma DU chapter is offering sponsorship opportunities at three different price levels. First up is the bronze sponsorship, selling at $300 and giving one ticket to the October banquet and one ticket to the annual Cajun Couple’s dinner in February.

Next up are silver sponsorships, available at $750 and giving attendees a table with five dinner tickets at next month’s big event. This sponsorship level also gives two tickets to the couple’s dinner next winter.

Finally, gold sponsorships are once again available at $1,500 and provide attendees with a table, 10 dinner tickets next month and four tickets to the couple’s banquet in February.

All tickets and sponsorships include a year’s membership in Ducks Unlimited, something that comes complete with a membership card, a decal, and a year’s subscription to the colorful Ducks Unlimited magazine. For sponsors, there’s also a sponsor pin that will be mailed out and a chance to win something next month in the Texoma DU’s sponsor only drawing.

For more information on the 44th annual Texoma DU dinner, or to make a donation for this year’s fundraising event, please contact current chairman Kris Spiegel at 903-820-8882 or past chairman Eric Kloppers at 903-815-2229.

Additional information can also be found at DU’s website at www.ducks.org.