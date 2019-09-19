The trends are heading in the right direction for the Sherman Bearcats. On offense, the point totals have increased every week. On defense, the point totals have gone down each game. Throw in some big efforts from the special teams units and confidence is high with district play right around the corner.

And that effort is being seen in the results as the Bearcats have won back-to-back games with a chance for a three-game win streak for the first time since 2012.

“I like the way we are. They’re in a good place mentally,” Sherman head coach J.D. Martinez said. “We’ve still got a lot of games to play. We know there are things to get better at. But we’ve played well the last two weeks and hope it continues.”

There is one final opponent standing between Sherman (2-1) and the 7-5A (I) portion of the schedule and it is a Homecoming date against Justin Northwest (0-3) to close out non-district play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Before facing McKinney North in a bid for a third straight playoff appearance, Sherman looks to finish the first month of the season on a positive note. Following a season-opening loss the Bearcats have picked up double-digit victories against Fort Worth Brewer and Frisco Liberty with an all-around effort.

Five different players have scored, led by six touchdowns from Benji Omayebu, the defense has allowed two touchdowns in each outing and Sherman has had a decided advantage on special teams, which has produced three scores.

“Hopefully we can find another way to score,” Martinez said. “Once you do it and the kids see they can do it, they get excited about finding ways to score. Our kids are hungry being on special teams and wanting to make a play.”

Last Thursday was no exception in a 42-14 win over Liberty. Omayebu had a TD run, returned a kickoff 77 yards for a score and blocked a punt and returned it six yards for a score, Micah Justice had a fumble recovery for a defensive TD and the offense put up for than 300 yards.

Tate Bethel completed 72 percent of his passes and also ran for a score while Gage Smith finished with three catches for 71 yards, including a 54-yarder to set up Mike Brown’s TD run right before the half.

This game last year was a defensive struggle as Northwest came away with a 14-7 win. The Texans were up 14-0 at half-time before Sherman got in gear and was driving to force overtime before an interception in the red zone with 13 seconds remaining ended the comeback bid.

“They played with these guys last year, so why can’t we beat them this time?” Martinez said. “In some minds we should have beaten them. We just didn’t execute. This is a good measuring stick for us.”

Northwest enters the match-up seeking its first win after some early-season struggles. After opening with a 32-21 defeat against Little Elm, the Texans came up short in a shootout against McKinney North, 68-65, before losing to Grapevine, 36-26, last week.

Against the Mustangs, Northwest was led by Austin Ahmad, who completed 23-of-42 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score. His favorite target was Zavion Taylor, who finished with 11 receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns while Kyndel Sims had 23 carries for 130 yards

Northwest had a 14-12 half-time lead before Grapevine jumped in front for good in the third quarter. The Texans got within 22-20 early in the fourth before Grapevine pulled away, relying on its running attack.

Ahmad, who was first-team all-district last season, has completed 65-of-111 passes on the season for 849 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.

He is the second-leading rusher behind Sims. The junior had 68 carries for 463 yards and three touchdowns while the rest of the roster combined has 30 carries for 129 yards and two TDs.

Taylor, who was first-team all-district as a junior, tops the receivers with his 32 catches for 463 yards and eight touchdowns while Ozzy Henry (14 catches for 194 yards and a TD) and Jak Poe (10 catches for 118 yards and two scores) are also threats through the air.

The offensive line is led by Michael Nichols, who is committed to TCU.

Aiden Jean and Cooper McDonald, a linebacker who is committed to Washington, were first-team all-district selections on defense a year ago and are trying to help the unit find its footing during the current rough patch.

Northwest did have to replace the co-district MVP and the 4-5A (II) Offensive Player of the Year but the win over Sherman last year was the start of a nine-game winning streak as the Texans went 10-3 and reached the Class 5A Division II Region I semifinals before losing to Lubbock Cooper.

“They’re a lot better than 0-3. They’ve got some dudes,” Martinez said. “They are really good. We’re going to have our hands full.”