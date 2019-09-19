“Autumn quarter. It’s why we live where we do.”

— Wingshooting author E. Donnall Thomas, Jr. in “Autumn Quarter”

If the truth were known, I honestly can’t remember the first time I went dove hunting.

It was sometime in the 1980s after I had been introduced to the wonders of waterfowling, an affliction that I still suffer from to this day.

If memory serves correct, it might have been my old mentoring duck hunting partner, the late Mike Horn formerly of Bonham, who first invited me to go dove hunting near Windom.

Or maybe it was my Denison High School pals Mike Bardwell and the late Jeff Camp that invited me along on a shoot near Ravenna to have someone’s poor shooting to chuckle at.

But whenever that first dose of September wingshooting actually occurred, the lure of wiping sweat from my brow as I stuff my shotgun with heavy dove loads has grown stronger and stronger with each passing year.

For me, as the years continue to roll on, I’ve realized that dove hunting isn’t merely a warm up act, or the hunting equivalent of an hor d’oeuvres platter. For a multitude of reasons, in my mind, it’s as good as any of the rest of the main fall hunting show yet to come.

Which is why the other evening, I was wiping away sweat from my brow yet again and offering up 12-gauge sized prayers as dove crisscrossed the area I was sitting in, all the while as I labored in vain to shoot my way towards a limit.

In the end, that didn’t happen, something that all too frequently occurs these days as the combination of my shooting skills and the local dove hunting prospects continue to dwindle away as construction and development eat away at habitat and curtail the once vast agricultural production that the area used to support.

Oh, to find the milo fields that once grew here in Grayson County. But that’s another sad story for another time.

As certainly as I have trouble pinpointing my introduction to dove hunting many years ago, I prove to be equally inept at describing why this diminutive gray bird pulls me afield with such a strong lure every fall now as I move deeper into my 50s.

Perhaps it is the thrill of uncasing a shotgun after a long hot summer of discontent.

While I love to bowhunt and deeply enjoy hunting whitetails and other big game critters each fall, my first love is the scattergun and the winged game that I pursue with it.

Few things in the hunting world compare to the quick mounting of a shotgun, the fluid swing against a moving target, the thump of a shotshell sending its pellets downrange, and the spectacular intersection of hunter, shot, and game in the air.

Make that connection happen often enough and you’ll feel a warm, satisfying heft in the back of your game vest or perhaps a King Ranch style game belt, something I’m trying out this year.

Either way, it’s a satisfying heft that leads to some superb table fare, mind you.

Especially when the meal at hand is a collection of dove breasts wrapped in bacon, skewered with a toothpick and a jalapeno, slathered with a bit of barbecue sauce, and grilled quickly over the coals of a hot mesquite wood fire. If you desire, add some cream cheese to the concoction and your Texas dove popper is complete.

Such a meal is fit for a king and best enjoyed in the company of others, a fact that just might explain why Davy Crockett really came to Texas so many years ago.

It’s also a fact that explains why dove hunting is such a social affair from one end to the other across our great state.

Few things compare with the camaraderie of dove hunting, from the laughter at clean misses on incoming cream-puffs to the hearty back-slaps after a clean double in front of credible witnesses to the firm handshake after all is said and done at the end of the day.

In Texas, at the end of that day, a good sense of humor and a strong appetite still go hand in hand during the September wingshooting bonanza. In fact, the social nature of dove hunting revolves around food in many quarters of the state, be it the opening morning pre-dawn coffee and donuts, the mid-day barbecue lunch and iced tea, or the late evening tailgate dinner of your favorite beverage and jalapeno summer sausage produced from last fall’s deer.

With every bite and every chug-a-lug, stories of past hunts are told that get better with time, embarrassing tales that grow in their hilarious infamy, and side-splitting jokes are told to the guffaws of everyone around. Oh for a dollar bill for every occasion that yours truly — and his shooting — has been the butt of the evening’s latest truck tailgate jokes!

Kids are often the ones around a dove shoot because the endeavor serves as such a perfect introduction to the hunting sports. Dove hunting is fun, exciting, challenging, and usually, there are plenty of targets to shoot at, especially in the better dove flyways of the Lone Star State.

Which is good since dove hunting is often a highly frustrating affair — even for adults — that is frequently measured by the pile of empty hulls growing at one’s feet.

But for even the rankest amateur wingshooter, there comes that magical moment when the cerebral cortex makes the proper calculations and the shot string intersects with a mourning dove or a white-winged dove riding on the tails of a sultry September breeze.

When that first dove falls, the small puff of gray and pink feathers seems to be almost larger than life, a surprisingly significant accomplishment even though the quarry weighs mere ounces.

Because that first dove, whenever and wherever it occurs, will prove to be the genesis of another wingshooting career deep in the heart of Texas.

One that will last for as long as grain fields and waterholes continue to broil in the September sun across our vast state.

All the while as even more doves rocket overhead with speed and maneuvers that would make a fighter pilot blush with envy.

And cause an ammunition manufacturer to grin like the devil at the continual cha-ching of the local sporting goods store’s cash register.

So as another splendid month of September rolls on — and another dove season continues in all of its sweaty glory across the great state of Texas — you know where to find me on an early autumn evening over the next several weeks.

And that’s next to a waterhole, shotgun in hand, with all of the hopes of an evening dove limit waiting in the wings.

Wings that whisper overhead, still delighting this middle aged wingshooter now just like they did when he was a kid.

Ah yes, the sweet sweat of September.