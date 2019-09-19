Austin College football player Keegan Nichols earned a pair of honors for his play against Southwestern Assemblies of God as the Southern Athletics Association Defensive Player of the Week and being named to the D3Football.com National Team of the Week.

Nichols, a sophomore linebacker from Cedar Park, had a huge game to help lead the ‘Roos to a 27-26 road win. Nichols made 13 tackles, including six solo stops, and had 3.5 tackles for loss with a sack. For the year, Nichols is second in the SAA in tackles and leads the conference with 6.5 tackles for loss through two games.