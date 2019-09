Austin College men’s water polo player Max Wade has been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Newcomer of the Week, the league office has announced.

Wade, a freshman attacker from Flower Mound, tallied half of Austin College’s goals in last week’s lone game at Navy. Wade scored five times in a 20-10 loss to the Midshipmen, including helping the team trail just 9-6 at half-time against the NCAA Division I program. Wade was 5-of-8 shooting, had two steals and drew an ejection.