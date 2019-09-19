Austin College cross country runner RJ Navarro has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Runner of the Week, the league office has announced.

Navarro, a sophomore from Buda, made history over the weekend as he shattered the program record for the 5K, finishing with a time of 16:06. That tops the previous mark, set by Chris Burke in 2014, by more than a minute and was good for a second place finish at the UT-Dallas Invite.

Navarro’s outstanding finish helped the ‘Roos to a historic weekend as a team as Austin College took first place overall, marking the first time in program history that the ‘Roos have won a cross country meet since becoming an NCAA varsity sport in 2014.