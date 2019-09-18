Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Frisco Reedy at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Frisco Reedy 2-1, 1-0; Denison 2-1, 1-0

Last week: Frisco Reedy won 27-21 against Lake Dallas; Denison won 40-27 against Frisco Lebanon Trail

Series: Frisco Reedy leads 1-0

Last season: Frisco Reedy won 45-20

Players to watch: Frisco Reedy: QB Jalen Kitna; Denison: H-back Cayden Earnhart, DL Jessi Mireles

Notable: The Jackets are 19-7 all-time against Frisco ISD schools … Denison had 525 yards last week (315 rushing, 210 passing) … Kitna, a junior, has committed to Boston College and is the son of Jon Kitna, former NFL QB and current Cowboys quarterback coach.

Justin Northwest at Sherman

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Justin Northwest 0-3; Sherman 2-1

Last week: Justin Northwest lost 36-26 against Grapevine; Sherman won 42-14 against Frisco Liberty

Series: Northwest leads 1-0

Last season: Northwest won 14-7

Players to watch: Justin Northwest: WR Zavion Taylor, DB Jordan Dunn; Sherman: WR Sean Husband, LB Micah Justice

Notable: This is the last game before the Bearcats start 7-5A (I) play … Sherman’s defense is looking to hold an opponent to a season-low point total for the third straight week … Two weeks ago Northwest lost against Sherman’s district-opening opponent, McKinney North, by a 68-65 score.

Whitesboro at Farmersville

Where: Farmer Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 1-2; Farmersville 0-3

Last week: Whitesboro lost 49-7 against Gunter; Farmersville lost 40-3 against Mineola

Series: Farmersville leads 14-3

Last season: Whitesboro won 42-7

Players to watch: Whitesboro: RB Jacob Smith, LB Devon Price; Farmersville: QB Ethan Cortez, LB Adrian Castillo

Notable: Whitesboro has won the last two games in the series, by a combined martin of 89-27 … The Bearcats have scored one touchdown in each of the past two games … Farmersville has allowed at least 40 points in each game so far this season.

Aubrey at Pottsboro

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Aubrey 1-2; Pottsboro 3-0

Last week: Aubrey lost 48-27 against Pilot Point; Pottsboro won 39-12 against Muenster

Series: Pottsboro leads 15-4

Last season: Pottsboro won 34-7

Players to watch: Aubrey: RB Martavious Hill, DB J.J. Cooke; Pottsboro: RB Cy Shope, DL Silas Barr

Notable: Pottsboro has won six of the last seven meetings … The Cardinals are looking to be 4-0 for the first time since 2015 and the fourth since 2009 … Aubrey allowed 490 yards in the loss to Pilot Point last Friday.

Boyd at Howe

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Boyd 2-1; Howe 1-2

Last week: Boyd won 26-22 against Lake Worth; Howe lost 19-13 in overtime against Bells

Series: Boyd leads 3-1

Last season: Boyd won 33-7

Players to watch: Boyd: QB Rendyn Lamance, LB Nick Taylor; Howe: RB Brandon Williams, DB Hunter Brussow

Notable: Howe is trying to avoid entering district play with a losing record for the second time in three years … Last week was the fifth overtime game Howe has played and the first since 2014. The Bulldogs have lost their last three OT contests … Both of Boyd’s last two games have been decided by a combined 10 points.

Gainesville at Van Alstyne

Where: Panther Stadium

Records: Gainesville 3-0; Van Alstyne 1-2

Last week: Gainesville won 58-8 against Fort Worth Castleberry; Van Alstyne lost 35-19 against Anna

Series: Tied 3-3

Last season: Van Alstyne won 33-31

Players to watch: Gainesville: RB Brandon Baker, LB Mason Ford; Van Alstyne: QB Zach Smith, DL Hunter Griffin

Notable: Last year’s game came down to the Panthers stopping a late two-point conversion … The last four meetings between the schools have been decided by single-digits, including three straight Van Alstyne wins … The Leopards have already matched their win total from last season.

Pilot Point at Gunter

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Pilot Point 3-0; Gunter 2-1

Last week: Pilot Point won 48-27 against Aubrey; Gunter won 49-7 against Whitesboro

Series: Pilot Point leads 23-5-3

Last season: Gunter won 21-0

Players to watch: Pilot Point: QB Jacob Pitts, LB Connor Lynch; Gunter: RB Clayton Reed, LB Martin Garcia

Notable: Gunter is ranked fifth in the state in Dave Campbell’s Class 3A Division II statewide rankings … The seven points allowed by Gunter last week was the 24th time in the last 50 games the Tigers held an opponent under 10 points … Pilot Point is averaging 44.3 points per game.

S&S at Ponder

Where: Ponder Field

Records: S&S 0-3; Ponder 1-2

Last week: S&S lost 42-28 against Collinsville; Ponder lost 50-22 against Nocona

Series: Ponder leads 3-0

Last season: Ponder won 21-13

Players to watch: S&S: WR Cannen Fellegy, LB Kota Richardson; Ponder: WR Oscar Martinez, DB Hunter Green

Notable: Two of the three games in the series have been decided by a possession … Last week’s 28 points was the most the Rams have scored in a game since 2017 … A victory by Ponder would match its win total from last season.

Bells at Collinsville

Where: W.L. Stephenson Athletic Complex

Records: Bells 1-2; Collinsville 2-1

Last week: Bells won 19-13 in overtime against Howe; Collinsville won 42-28 against S&S

Series: Bells leads 18-8-2

Last season: Collinsville won 50-32

Players to watch: Bells: RB Grady Waldrip, DL Drake Stephens; Collinsville: WR Grayson Ward, LB Jake Boswell

Notable: The game matches new Bells head coach Dale West against his former team … All three of the Panthers’ games have been decided by a single possession … The 50 points scored in last year’s match-up was the Pirates’ season-high for points in 2018. Collinsville has scored at least 50 points in a game in every year but one (2014) since 2008.

Lindsay at Whitewright

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Lindsay 2-1; Whitewright 2-1

Last week: Lindsay won 21-6 against Callisburg; Whitewright won 42-6 against Como-Pickton

Series: Whitewright leads 7-5

Last season: Lindsay won 41-7

Players to watch: Lindsay: QB Kolt Schuckers, DB Walker Turbeville; Whitewright: WR Trevor McCartney, DL Chauk Bailey

Notable: A victory would allow Whitewright to surpass its win total from last season … The Tigers held an opponent to single digits for the first time since 2015, a span of 36 games … Lindsay has made the playoffs in the previous 15 seasons.

Wolfe City at Tom Bean

Where: Tomcat Stadium

Records: Wolfe City 2-1; Tom Bean 0-3

Last week: Wolfe City won 35-22 against Cumby; Tom Bean lost 34-26 against Maud

Series: Tom Bean leads 7-4

Last season: Wolfe City won 42-16

Players to watch: Wolfe City: RB Dylan Wilson, DL Jace Cagle; Tom Bean: WR Jesse Amberson, LB Patrick Fitzgerald

Notable: The Tomcats are looking to avoid an 0-4 start for third time in four seasons … Tom Bean scored a season-high in points last week against Maud … Wolfe City has won two straight after opening with a 28-26 double OT loss to Leonard.

Celeste at Tioga

Where: Bulldog Field

Records: Celeste 1-2; Tioga 1-2

Last week: Celeste lost 20-13 against Blue Ridge; Tioga lost 22-18 against Muenster Sacred Heart

Series: Celeste leads 1-0

Last season: Celeste won 47-0

Players to watch: Celeste: QB Thomas Bowell, DB Malachi Buckley; Tioga: WR Caleb McKinney, DB Logan Westbrook

Notable: The Bulldogs have scored almost as many points (38) as they did in their first nine games last season (39) … Tioga has had a different leading rusher in each game this season … Celeste has already lost as many games as it did last season when it reached the region semifinals.