MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Southeastern Oklahoma State golf team finished tied for 14th at the 21st Annual NSU Men’s Classic at Muskogee Country Club.

Southeastern fired a three-round team score of 890 and finished tied with Great American Conference rival Oklahoma Baptist as the Savage Storm carded team rounds of 295, 299, and 296.

George Elliott led the way with a 218 and tied for 38th.

Jordan Holifield was next with a 223 and tied for 61st.

Ryan Ward finished with a 227 and tied for 76th, just one shot ahead of Matthew O’Steen, who posted a 228 and tied for 79th.

Bryce Hughes rounded out the team with a score of 229 in 81st place.

Trent Zorgdrager played in his first career tournament for Southeastern as an individual and shot a 225 in a tie for 69th.

Southeastern will be back in action Sept. 29-30 at the Kentucky Wesleyan Fall Invite.