LEANDER - Coach Meghan Nichols knew her Connally Cougars had a big task ahead of them Sept. 17 when they traveled to Rouse for the Raiders’ first District 17-5A home match of the season.

Although Connally showed sparks throughout the match, the Cougars (19-15 overall, 1-1 in District 17-5A) fell to powerhouse Rouse (21-8, 2-0) in three games 25-16, 25-21, 25-19.

“We were aggressive on offense and played hard,” said Nichols, who’s in her sixth year as the Connally head coach. “We had some good moments – especially in the second set. We just couldn’t keep that going consistently.”

The Cougars fell behind 7-1 in the second game but caught fire after a time out. They went on a 10-4 run to tie it at 11-all and played even with Rouse until a 14-14 tie. However, two kills by Rouse senior Madison Butler and one by Kara Erfurth helped push the Raiders to a 19-16 lead and the game-two win.

Rouse, the top-ranked team in the American-Statesman's Class 5A poll and the No. 2 team in the state in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, ran out to a 9-3 lead in the third game and closed out the match for its fifth straight win.

Despite the victory, Rouse coach Jacob Thompson still saw room for improvement.

“We’re not playing clean volleyball,” he said. “We have a lot of room for improvement; we had a few too many unforced errors. Wins are always good, especially a district win. But the girls have to play better and be more consistent.”

Butler agreed.

“It seemed like we got a little complacent after the first-set win,” said Butler, who totaled four solo blocks and four kills. “They (the Cougars) made the comeback in the second set, and we just went blank. We had a mental block.

“Fortunately, we were able to regroup and win, but we have to play better. We have to start playing Rouse volleyball.”

Butler’s effort was supported by teammates such as senior Grayson Schirpik, (11 kills, 11 digs, two aces), freshman Kayla Lopez (six kills, nine digs) and senior Kara Erfurth (30 assists, three digs, one ace).

Connally was paced by junior Jaylin Foster (seven kills, 11 digs), junior Michera Moffett (six kills, nine digs) and Janisha Valejo (10 kills).