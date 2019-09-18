Austin College men’s soccer player Diego Rodriguez has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office has announced.

Rodriguez, a freshman from Phoenix, was instrumental in a 2-0 weekend for the ‘Roos against Hendrix and Rhodes. Rodriguez scored in both games, tallying once in the 3-2 win over Hendrix and again in a 2-0 victory against the Lynx.

This is the second straight week that a member of the Rodriguez family has earned SCAC weekly honors. Rodriguez’s brother, goalkeeper Juan Rodriguez, was named the conference’s defensive player of the week.