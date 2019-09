Benji Omayebu, Jr., DB, Sherman

Omayebu scored three touchdowns for the second straight week and did so in different ways during the Bearcats’ 42-14 victory against Frisco Liberty. He had an 11-yard touchdown run, a 77-yard kickoff return for a score and then blocked a punt and returned it six yards for a TD.

Week 1 — Zaelin Wimbish, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 2 — Braden Plyler, Jr., QB, Pottsboro