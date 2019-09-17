GUNTER — Beth Gilbreath had 12 kills and seven digs as Gunter defeated Pottsboro, 25-16, 25-22, 25-10, in District 9-3A action.

Rayanna Mauldin chipped in nine kills and four aces and Jacee Childers handed out 27 assists to go with nine digs for Gunter (21-10, 2-0), which plays at Whitesboro on Friday.

Caroline Nix had six kills and two blocks, Hannah Fellinger added five kills and seven digs, Sammy Wallis totaled four kills and five digs and Hadley Williams and Hannah Graley each finished with nine assists and four digs for Pottsboro (16-12, 1-1), which has the district bye on Friday and will travel to Denison.

Callisburg 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, Chelsea McDonald had seven kills for S&S but Callisburg defeated the Lady Rams, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18, in District 9-3A action.

Trinity Arrington added five kills, Dakota Billmeier chipped in two kills and two aces and Chasey Harden handed out 12 assists for S&S (3-8, 0-1), which plays at Ponder on Friday.

Ponder 3, Whitesboro 0

In Ponder, Cortlyn Cobb had four kills for Whitesboro but Ponder defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-10, 25-11, 25-13, in 9-3A action.

Elly Harper added nine assists and six digs, Chesney Wolf collected seven digs and BreAnn Beste chipped in three digs for Whitesboro, which hosts Gunter on Friday.

District 10-3A

Van Alstyne 3, Leonard 0

In Leonard, Valerie Young had 10 kills and 12 assists as Van Alstyne defeated Leonard, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19, in district action.

Micah Welch added seven kills, seven aces and 15 assists, Sydney Ingram finished with 17 digs to go with six kills and Lindi Boling collected 19 digs for Van Alstyne (21-4, 2-0), which hosts Bells on Friday.

District 11-2A

Lindsay 3, Tioga 0

In Tioga, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-9, 25-11, 25-8 loss against Lindsay in district action.

Tioga will play at Alvord on Friday afternoon.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 3, Dallas Yavneh 0

In Dallas, Cana Miller had 11 kills as Texoma Christian swept Dallas Yavneh, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15, in district action.

Claire Tarpley added five kills, Allie Holtzclaw collected five digs and Annika Hogan finished with 15 assists and three aces for Texoma Christian (7-6, 3-2), which hosts Dallas Lutheran in district play on Thursday.

Non-district

Denton Ryan 3, Sherman 1

In Sherman, Kylie Jackman had 16 kills and 14 digs for Sherman but Denton Ryan defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-18, in non-district action.

Samantha Graham handed out 20 assists and Jenica Fielder added 13 assists for Sherman (5-24), which is off until Tuesday when it closes out non-district play at Gunter.

Bells 3, Red River Rattlers 0

In Bells, Bella Smith had 16 kills and seven digs as the Lady Panthers defeated the Red River Rattlers, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20, in non-district action.

Gabby Smith added 11 kills and four digs, Jaiden Tocquigny chipped in six kills and two blocks, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 33 assists, Mia Moore collected 12 digs and Cheznie Hale finished with seven digs for Bells (17-11), which returns to District 10-3A play at Van Alstyne on Friday.

Pilot Point 3, Tom Bean 0

In Pilot Point, Chloe Farrer had nine kills, eight digs and a pair of aces for Tom Bean but Pilot Point defeated the lady Tomcats, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16, in non-district action.

Taylor Whitehurst collected 18 digs, Raylynn Adams totaled 14 assists, eight digs and three kills, Shelby Mason finished with nine digs and Emma Lowing added four digs and three kills for Tom Bean, which opens District 12-2A action by hosting Wolfe City on Friday.