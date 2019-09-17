DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State came out firing in its Great American Conference opener but was unable to maintain the pressure in a 3-0 loss to Oklahoma Baptist in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Aleksandra Rodic led the Savage Storm (1-8, 0-1) on offense with seven kills while McKenzie Turkoly and Caroline Griffith added five each.

Jodi Dixon handed out 21 assists while adding two kills and three digs.

Defensively, Caitlin Cosby led the back row with 15 digs, pacing all defenders on the night, while Griffith added a solo block.

Southeastern rallied from an early deficit in Game 1, reeling off six straight points to take a 10-6 lead early and would maintain an advantage all the way to 17-15.

At that point the Bison scored five of the next six points to take the lead and despite closing to within one point late, the Storm would fall 25-21 in set one.

OBU opened Game 2 with three-straight points and would outscore the Storm 18-6 on its way to a 25-12 win.

In Game 3, Southeastern opened on a 5-0 run with Dixon serving and the match would move to back-and-forth runs with the Bison scoring six straight to open up a 14-10 lead and Southeastern ultimately dropped the final set 25-17.