DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State senior Caitlin Cosby has added a Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor following her weekend performance which saw her surpass the 2,000 dig mark for her career.

Cosby, a native of Keller, became the third player in GAC history and the first Savage Storm player to pass the 2,000 dig plateau and her total of 2,014 digs places her third in conference history behind Abbey Bell’s 2,482 and Madison Nagel’s 2,359.

She passed the mark with a 28-dig effort in the final match of the weekend, a 3-1 loss to Union.

The 28 digs we her best outing of the weekend while adding an 18 dig effort in Southeastern’s tournament-opening victory over Cameron.

She also added performances of 12 digs against Colorado State-Pueblo and 11 versus Texas-Tyler.