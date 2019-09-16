ARLINGTON — Senior Rebekah Christman once again paced the Southeastern Oklahoma State cross country team, this time to a fifth-place team finish in the UTA Gerald Richey Invitational.

Christman stepped up her pace from a week ago, finishing 12th individually with a time of 19:17.7, which was the second-best time among all small college runners in the event.

Skye Summer crossed next for the Storm with a time of 19:47.7 for 25th place.

Megan Rose followed with a personal best, finishing 31st overall and cracking the 20-minute mark for the first time in 19:56.7.

Regan Ramos was eight seconds back in 34th after clocking a time of 20:04.6.

Zaycia Guthrie was the next Storm runner with a time of 20:45.7, which was good for 44th place.

Lindsay Klasek followed with a 21:04.7 to finish 48th, followed by Jacy Springer in 52nd with a time of 21:17.9 and Sanjuanita Flores in 54th with a mark of 21:28.1.

Letizia Hernandez followed up with a 57th place finish and a time of 21:41.6, followed by Bailey Pritchett at 22:45.2 in 62nd, and Madelynn Coffey in 68th with a run of 24:49.7.

Southeastern will be back in action on Saturday at the Rhodes College Invitational in Memphis.