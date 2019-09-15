ALVA, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State held on down the stretch with a late touchdown from C.J. Shavers and a game-sealing interception from Keelan Chilton to pick up a 24-15 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference play and earn head coach Tyler Fenwick his first win at the school.

“It’s a sigh of relief,” Fenwick said. “Especially the way it went down. Offensively we struggled, but we got going when we needed to get going. We had a few breakdowns but not as many. Feels great to get that win especially on the road.”

Southeastern (1-1, 1-1) had its issues moving the ball at times but finished with 350 yards, including a better effort running the ball with 147 yards on the ground.

That was paced by Shavers, who finished with 87 yards and the late touchdown to seal the victory.

The Storm passing attack posted 203 total yards, led by Rollin Kinsaul’s 123 yards on nine completions with a touchdown while Daulton Hatley put up 80 yards and a score.

Felton Hatcher was the top target with 82 yards on five catches and Shavers had three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Ronces added a 26-yard TD reception.

Pablo Tarango added another field goal and finished-of-2 kicking with a 3-of-3 effort on PATs.

Defensively, Conner Swope had a game-high 14 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss. Josh Mulumba added six tackles, two for a loss, and picked off a pass, tacking on a 37-yard return.

Chilton added an interception in the end zone as NWOSU was looking to rally on its final drive and chipped in two other pass breakups.

Andrew McBeth posted the team’s lone sack.

Tarango put Southeastern on the board first with a 31 yard field goal with 11:58 to go in the second quarter.

The Rangers responded on their ensuing drive but a missed PAT made the score 6-3.

The Storm then put together a quick, two-play scoring drive that was capped by a Hatley-to-Shavers 34-yard touchdown to put Southeastern back ahead 10-6.

The Rangers tacked on a field goal with 1:58 to go in the half to close within 10-9 at halftime.

With 6:46 to play in the third, Kinsaul found Ryan Ronces for 26 yards and a score, opening up a 17-9 lead.

NWOSU’s Trent Easley connected with Kentrez Bell for a 45-yard TD strike but a missed two-point conversion left the Storm nursing a 17-15 lead with 8:54 to play.

With 1:44 to play the Storm pushed its lead to two possessions as Shavers scored from 15 yards out to cap an 11-play, 7:10 drive for a 24-15 lead.

NWOSU moved the ball into Storm territory on the ensuing drive before Chilton’s pick with 31 seconds to play in the end zone ended the comeback attempt.