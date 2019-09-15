DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Caitlin Cosby highlighted an otherwise tough Day 2 at the Southeastern Classic by surpassing the 2,000 career dig mark on Saturday over the course of a pair of Savage Storm losses in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Cosby, already the all-time leader for SE in digs, become the first Storm player and just the third in the Great American Conference to pass the 2,000 dig plateau.

Southeastern opened the second day of its home tournament with a 3-0 loss to Texas-Tyler and closed out the event with a 3-1 loss to Union.

In the Storm opener on Saturday morning against Texas-Tyler, 3-0, with set scores of 25-17, 25-11, and 25-16.

Aleksandra Rodic led the offense with 10 kills in the match while Malaysia Burns and Caroline Griffith added six kills apiece.

Arabella Bouchard dished out 15 assists to lead the setters, while Jodi Dixon added seven.

Cosby paced the back row with 11 digs, with Grace Shehadeh next in line with seven.

In the weekend finale, Southeastern came out and picked up a 25-23 win in the first set, but the Bulldogs would take set two 25-13 and follow with wins of 25-16 and 25-14 to clinch the match 3-1.

Griffith led the offense with 13 kills, while Rodic chipped in nine and McKenzie Turkoly followed with seven.

Dixon dished out 24 assists to lead the setters while Sydney Meget chipped in 10.

Cosby collected a match-best 28 digs in the match while Dixon added 11 digs.

Malaysia Burns led the defense at the net with three blocks.

The Savage Storm will be back in action at home when it faces Oklahoma Baptist at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.